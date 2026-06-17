/The myth of cost: How Eventstrat’s AI backbone is changing the economics of events in India

The first is the cost of experience. An organiser commissions a non-specialised agency to build a custom event app. The agency delivers something functional in testing and catastrophically fragile under load. On event day, the app crashes. Attendees abandon it. Reviews accumulate. The brand damage never appears on the original invoice. According to Bizzabo's 2026 State of Events research, 55% of attendees say the mobile event app can make or break their experience, and 73% expect in-person conferences to use modern technology. When it fails, the fallout is not theoretical.