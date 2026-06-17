/The myth of cost: How Eventstrat’s AI backbone is changing the economics of events in India

There is a quiet assumption that runs through India's event industry like a fault line: that enterprise-grade event technology is prohibitively expensive, the preserve of large corporations and that smaller organizers must make do with whatever patchwork of apps, spreadsheets, and phone calls they can stitch together.
It is, in almost every measurable way, wrong. And the cost of believing it is higher than anyone admits.
India's event tech market generated USD 319 million in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 840 million by 2030, a CAGR of 17.9%, the highest of any country globally. The scale of the opportunity is matched only by the dysfunction that currently characterises how most organizers run their events.
The real bill you never see
Ask any mid-size exhibition organizer about their technology costs and they will point to a line item, what they paid for a custom-built app, a registration platform, a ticketing tool. What they will not point to is the invisible expenditure surrounding those purchases.
There are three categories of hidden costs quietly bankrupting the legacy approach to event tech.
The first is the cost of experience. An organiser commissions a non-specialised agency to build a custom event app. The agency delivers something functional in testing and catastrophically fragile under load. On event day, the app crashes. Attendees abandon it. Reviews accumulate. The brand damage never appears on the original invoice. According to Bizzabo's 2026 State of Events research, 55% of attendees say the mobile event app can make or break their experience, and 73% expect in-person conferences to use modern technology. When it fails, the fallout is not theoretical.
The second is operational chaos. Fragmented systems, a registration tool that does not speak to the exhibitor portal, which has no connection to the logistics platform, create a coordination burden that compounds in the days before an event. Teams spend hundreds of hours on phone calls and email chains reconciling data from systems never designed to work together. American Express research found that businesses using integrated event technology save approximately 200 hours per year. The inverse is what fragmented tech costs.
The third is pricing opacity. Legacy vendors operate on bespoke development models where every unforeseen scenario and in events, scenarios are always unforeseen, becomes a change request with an invoice. Budgets spiral. Modules arrive incomplete.
The agentic alternative
Against this landscape, Eventstrat, an Indian event infrastructure company, is making a pointed argument: the way to eliminate unpredictable costs is not to spend less on technology, but to stop treating it as a discretionary line item altogether.
The platform is built as an end-to-end AI ecosystem, a single digital backbone covering websites, apps, registration, exhibitor management, entry systems and on-ground command, offered at a fixed, predictable cost rather than a bespoke development invoice.
"The industry needs to stop looking at technology as a line-item cost and start viewing it as an investment in the attendee experience," says Sarvesh Kumar, Eventstrat's founder.
"When you rely on fragmented, sub-optimal tools, the true 'cost' is paid by your attendees when the system fails. At Eventstrat, our fundamental belief is that organizers should never have to worry about the technology and its cost; they should only strategise over delivering a spectacular experience. We built an AI infrastructure that makes world-class technology an accessible standard, not an unpredictable expense," Kumar added.
At ESTIC, where the attendee cohort was predominantly VIPs, making any friction doubly damaging, Eventstrat's entry management architecture processed 3,000 attendees in 30 minutes without a crash or bottleneck. The technology did what good infrastructure always does: it disappeared, leaving only the experience.
At World Food India, a government-scale exhibition, the platform eliminated day-one manual chaos entirely. Exhibitors managed booth deliveries and logistics through a centralised portal tied directly to the main website and app. No phone calls. No email chains. No firefighting.
Why technology is now a strategic lever
For event organizers, technology has quietly shifted from a logistical necessity to a competitive differentiator. The organizers who understand this are not just running smoother events; they are building better businesses.
When the digital backbone works, the organizer's attention is freed entirely for strategy: curating the right exhibitor mix, designing the attendee journey, negotiating the partnerships that define an event's reputation. When it does not, that attention is consumed by firefighting, tracking down confirmations, managing app complaints and reconciling data across systems never built to speak to each other.
The business case is clear. Integrated event technology compresses the pre-event operational cycle, reduces dependency on manual labour, and creates a data trail that makes every subsequent event smarter than the last. Attendance patterns, booth engagement, and entry flow all become intelligence rather than guesswork. For an organizer running multiple events a year, that compound advantage is significant.
India's events market is growing fast enough that execution quality is now a differentiator on its own. Attendees compare experiences across events, not just within them. An organizer who delivers a seamless, frictionless event, where registration works, the app loads, and entry moves at pace, earns a reputation that no marketing budget can manufacture.
Rewriting the mental model
The most durable change Eventstrat is trying to drive is not technical but cognitive. The "Myth of Cost", the belief that optimal technology is expensive and substandard alternatives are affordable, has persisted for a generation because it was, at one point, approximately true. Driven by the assumption that enterprise-grade infrastructure was financially out of reach, organizers sought to cut costs by either forcing singular use cases or settling for substandard alternatives.
That gap has been closed. What has not closed is the mental model that grew up around it.
The real cost of substandard event tech is not the subscription fee; it is the dilution of brand perception through a suboptimal experience. This manifests as difficulty logging into portals, apps, or event webpages; the chaos of coordinating with on-ground staff before event day; and spiralling invoices caused by a lack of agility in the technology being used, a problem of agility that has since been solved through AI agents used by large enterprises. The need for an agile, end-to-end, intelligent platform has become a prerequisite rather than a nice-to-have for ensuring a seamless experience.
India's event industry is growing too fast, and its attendees are expecting too much for that calculus to hold much longer. The question is which organizers will do the maths first.
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