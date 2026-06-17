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The myth of cost: How Eventstrat’s AI backbone is changing the economics of events in India

The biggest financial drain in event management isn't the technology you buy ,it's the technology you don't. 
 

Written ByPriyanka Gupta
Published: Jun 17, 2026, 07:09 PM IST|Updated: Jun 17, 2026, 08:57 PM IST
The myth of cost: How Eventstrat’s AI backbone is changing the economics of events in India

About the Author

Priyanka Gupta

Priyanka Gupta

Priyanka Gupta

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