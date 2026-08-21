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The new language of festive gifting: Premium, personal and pecan-inspired

Gift-giving during festivities today is not just an exercise in adhering to a tradition but a way of selecting a gift that is personal.

Published: Aug 21, 2026, 04:10 PM IST|Updated: Aug 21, 2026, 04:55 PM IST
The new language of festive gifting: Premium, personal and pecan-inspired

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