Every couple of years, there's a new health savior in the mix. We are amazed at robotic surgery, we cheer on precision oncology and we wonder about AI's future in diagnostic medicine. But leave the grand ballrooms where these innovations are presented, and you'll discover a grim, muted reality in the hospital halls of India. For many families, the toughest choice they have to make these days is which type of medical care they need. It is a shock moment when they realise how they will be able to afford it. For decades, we have addressed healthcare as a clinical problem, assuming that, if we build better hospitals, train better doctors and purchase modern equipment, access will take care of itself. It hasn't. The real boundary of Indian healthcare has transcended the clinical realm. It is financial.