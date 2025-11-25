The Race For Laser Power Transmission Includes Development In India

Decades-long acceleration of research on wireless power is now unfolding from theory and laboratory prototypes to real-world deployments. Among the toughest challenges in this field, that of targeted and efficient delivery over long distances stands out.

Prime Movr LLC is stepping into that gap with a compact laser power transmission system designed to energize devices that traditional wiring can't reach. Much of the research and development is taking place in India. It will convert focused laser light to usable electricity to power all sorts of devices such as remote sensors, outdoor camera systems, IoT equipment, and other autonomous systems. Prime Movr positions laser transmission as a solution to feeding energy in scenarios where wiring is impractical or when frequent battery replacements are costly or hazardous.

Watch the video demo of Prime Movr's laser transmission system: https://youtu.be/N1CgcGqeub4

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Consumer-sized laser energy transfer holds promise for greater efficiency, longer range, and broader real-world applications.

While Prime Movr is focused on small, consumer-sized use cases, there are many larger organizations pushing large-scale laser power transmission technologies forward. DARPA recently announced the development of its long-range, power-beaming network, and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries has teamed up with Nippon Telegraph and Telephone to work on a similar long-range laser power transmission system. Although Prime Movr cannot compete at that scale, the company imagines its technology powering a wide range of smaller wireless applications from outdoor cameras to remote sensors.

The Science of Prime Movr's Laser Transmission System

Prime Movr's system converts laser light to electricity via a small optical collection and conversion module, which in turn can power devices wirelessly. The company says it has made improvements in light capture and conversion efficiency that make lasers more viable than traditional RF-based wireless power systems.

Laser vs. Radio-Frequency (RF) Power Systems

The founders of Prime Movr are also working on an RF-based wireless power system, through a separate entity, along with the University of Kashmir's Institute of Technology. RF is a well-established technique for the delivery of low values of power through short distances or along obstructed paths and, therefore, useful for indoor or high-density environments. However, RF transmission lacks the precision and energy density required for many remote or long-distance applications, capabilities that laser-based transmission can provide.

Use Cases for Prime Movr's Laser Power Transmission Technology

Prime Movr's laser transmission system isn't designed to power everything; it targets those devices that people usually forget about until the battery is dead.

Co-founder Parvez Rishi said, “We are delighted to add lasers to our collection of wireless power transfer technologies. The ability to transmit focused energy over a longer distance should have broad appeal across several applications.”

Some of the potential use cases for the laser power transmission system are:

Outdoor Security Cameras and Perimeter Systems

Security cameras most often operate on a wired electrical supply or solar panels. A laser-charging station can keep those power levels topped off every day without someone physically visiting the camera site.

Remote Environmental Sensors and Scientific Field Stations

Many environmental sensors are installed in harsh locations, such as cliffs, glaciers, forests, deserts, and offshore buoys. In most cases, getting power to the sites is much more difficult than gathering the data itself. A laser system could trickle-charge these sensors with no need to replace batteries or run expensive cabling across rugged terrain.

IoT Nodes for Agriculture and Industry

Smart farming and industrial equipment, such as soil sensors, irrigation monitors, and livestock trackers, is often spread out over large areas; running power cables is impractical and swapping batteries takes much time. Laser charging hubs could maintain a "digital farm" or industrial network without constant human intervention.

Robotics Checkpoint Charging

Autonomous robots or warehouse drones could receive top-up charges by passing through designated laser "corridors." Instead of physically docking, they would only need to pause for a few seconds in a beam-safe charging zone to replenish their batteries.

Prime Movr's Plan to Pair Laser Power Transmission with Renewable Energy

Prime Movr intends to use renewable energy systems in space, including solar, wind, and wave energy converters, combined with laser power transmission.

You can imagine a microgrid where energy is harvested at one location, say a solar tower or remote wind installation, and then beamed to where it actually is needed. No trenching. No wiring. No months of permitting.

Prime Movr also suggests that the laser system could top up batteries for later use, creating a hybrid wired–wireless renewable energy ecosystem.

About Prime Movr:

Prime Movr LLC is a renewable energy company engaged in researching and developing new wireless power transfer and energy harvesting solutions. Enabling, for the first time, the wire-free transmission of electricity over air using lasers, Prime Movr enables a new class of electronic devices that operate when powered up remotely. The company aims to decrease dependence on traditional energy sources, extend device life, and further enable more sustainable, low-carbon technologies. Prime Movr is working in close collaboration with researchers, industry leaders, and innovators to expedite next-generation energy solutions.

Website: https://primemovr.tech/

(This article is from the Brand Desk. User discretion is advised.)