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The real estate checklist: Factors to evaluate before you invest in property

 Alt DRX, a digital real estate platform, offers investors an alternative - expertly-selected investment opportunities in professionally-managed premium real estate assets across India, starting at Rs. 10,000. It is a comparatively passive investment experience and makes investing in real estate more accessible to everyday investors.

Published: Sep 30, 2026, 11:16 AM IST|Updated: Sep 30, 2026, 01:01 PM IST
The real estate checklist: Factors to evaluate before you invest in property

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