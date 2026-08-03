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The rise of AI-driven financial data platforms: How cloud-native architectures are transforming FinTech operations

“Modern finance platforms are not only systems of record anymore,” Paras adds. “They are becoming data ecosystems in which data pipelines and AI models work together to produce insights continuously.”  

Published: Aug 03, 2026, 01:17 PM IST|Updated: Aug 03, 2026, 02:14 PM IST
The rise of AI-driven financial data platforms: How cloud-native architectures are transforming FinTech operations

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