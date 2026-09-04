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The Stunning New Baleno – DARE TO GO GLAM

Baleno has long been more than a car in the NEXA portfolio; it is a bond, an entry point into aspiration for millions of Indian buyers, and a benchmark the segment measures itself against.

Published: Sep 04, 2026, 04:08 PM IST|Updated: Sep 04, 2026, 04:08 PM IST
The Stunning New Baleno – DARE TO GO GLAM
Image Credit: The Stunning New Baleno – DARE TO GO GLAM

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