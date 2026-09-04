The Stunning New Baleno – DARE TO GO GLAM

NEXA was never built on a brief. Over a decade ago, nobody asked Maruti Suzuki for a retail experience beyond the product; the market hadn't asked for it yet. NEXA saw it early anyway, building a space where the car was no longer the whole story, but part of how India buys and lives with automobiles. That instinct to move before being asked has stayed constant, even as the customer has changed, no longer defined by income or age, but by a mindset. NEXA calls this evolving audience "The Cosmopolitans", and with them in mind, NEXA's most iconic pillar, the Baleno, has been reimagined.