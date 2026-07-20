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The trade that tested a new Exchange

NSE is the world's largest derivatives exchange by trading volume and among the leading equity exchanges globally. 

Written ByPriyanka Gupta
Published: Jul 20, 2026, 04:05 PM IST|Updated: Jul 20, 2026, 05:02 PM IST
The trade that tested a new Exchange

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Priyanka Gupta

Priyanka Gupta

Priyanka Gupta

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