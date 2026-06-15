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The true AI advantage for enterprise is not the model

The enterprise AI discourse over the last couple of years has been driven almost exclusively by models. 

Written ByPriyanka Gupta
Published: Jun 15, 2026, 04:27 PM IST|Updated: Jun 15, 2026, 05:11 PM IST
The true AI advantage for enterprise is not the model

About the Author

Priyanka Gupta

Priyanka Gupta

Priyanka Gupta

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