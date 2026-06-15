The true AI advantage for enterprise is not the model

By implementing the same interface, different technologies can replace each other easily. "Models will continue to evolve rapidly," Jhawar says. "Enterprise architecture must account for that possibility. APIs offer such an opportunity." Building AI capabilities with API-first approach gives you flexibility. Your applications don't change when you switch vendors or update the model underneath. This is extremely important when you deal with advanced AI systems, which involve multiple models and sophisticated orchestration. Very few enterprises will adopt just one AI foundation model to cover all the use cases. One set of models will handle customer interactions. Other models will process documents and extract information. Some models will be used to analyze text. Other models will analyze videos. Still, others will calculate risk scores and recommend appropriate actions. This will lead to a mix of models provided by different vendors. Which makes APIs essential for enterprise AI success.