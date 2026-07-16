With Dr Shivanshu Misra, who is the first board certified bariatric surgeon in Uttar Pradesh, revolutionary changes have been brought in obesity management through the provision of affordable and accessible world-class bariatric surgery in North India. Receiving the best bariatric surgeon award and the Best young surgeon award, he works in Shivani hospital, Kanpur as the Centre of Excellence in Bariatric & minimally invasive surgery. By performing superior laparoscopy surgeries, he has managed to provide affordable bariatric surgery in India, which costs almost half of what some metropolitan hospitals would charge. This way, he is not compromising the quality and safety of the surgery provided to his patients. Through patient-focused treatment, he even provides cashless surgery for patients under certain health insurance schemes like Ayushman Bharat and CGHS among others.