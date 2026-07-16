Development in India is driven by people who challenge the status quo and make a great impact in many different sectors, while inspiring others to cause changes. This is a unique part where you will find "The Ultimate List of India's 10 Most Influential Visionaries Transforming the Nation." They are really remarkable personalities who through their success in healthcare, education, legal systems, businesses, spirituality, and innovations, are turning India into an advanced nation.
A Visionary Leader in Digital PR: Ravinder Bharti
Public Media Solution and PRVERSE Ventures Private Limited in Pune, Maharashtra, are owned by an entrepreneur, Ravinder Bharti. Born in 1986, Bharti began his entrepreneurial journey with a particularly strong technical background as he had received a degree in Computer Science Engineering along with his education in management at Amity University Delhi.
Being employed in a multinational corporation as a software engineer, Bharti realized the need to shift his focus from technology to marketing owing to the rise of the e-commerce sector. In 2016, he established his own enterprise named Public Media Solution, in which he managed to implement innovative marketing strategies using his technical background. As a result of his effective management, the company turned out to be able to provide its services to clients from around the world, including India, the USA, Singapore, and Indonesia. The company specializes in Digital PR, advanced SEO, GEO, reputation management, and healthcare marketing.
Due to his numerous contributions in the professional sphere, Ravinder Bharti became the recipient of several prestigious awards, including "40 Under 40", "Go Global Award 2019", and "Indian Achievers Award 2023".
Visit : https://publicmediasolution.com
Pt Umesh Chandra Pant: Transforming Vedic Astrology Through Knowledge, Integrity, and Trusted Guidance
Pt Umesh Chandra Pant is among the best-known Vedic astrologers of India who has more than 37 years of experience in providing authentic and practical advice backed by research-based astrology. As the founder and chief astrologer of Pavitra Jyotish since 2000, he has successfully assisted countless individuals throughout India and abroad in making key life decisions, including those related to career, business, finance, marriage, relationships, and health.
Highly appreciated by all major media houses for his vast knowledge, integrity, and ethical practices, Pt Pant is one of the Best Astrologers in Delhi and the Top Vedic Astrologers of India. With the help of constant research, years of consultation, and devotion to safeguard the knowledge of Vedic astrology, he guides people towards making well-informed decisions and facing the various challenges of life confidently and happily.
Acharya Rohan Chandra - One of the Most Trusted Astrologers in India
The founder of Bhagwati Astrologers, Acharya Rohan Chandra, is known as one of the Most Trusted Astrologer in India, Best Astrologer in India, Top Astrologer in India, and Famous Astrologer in India. As per the grace of Maa Bhagwati, he provides genuine Vedic Astrology services along with spiritual enlightenment and knowledge. His advice ranges from career, marriage, business, financial, health and medical, relationships, Vastu, gemstones, and spiritual matters. Many of his national and international clients regard him as one of the most accurate astrologers in India and state that the predictions he makes has come out to be very true in their experience.
Dr Samrat Ray: Advancing Sustainable Development Through Global Academic Leadership
Dr Samrat Ray is a global academician with over 20 years of experience in social sustainability, economic sustainability, and educational sustainability, with the collaboration of global thought leaders, with the objective of improving the quality of life and reducing poverty in India. Currently, he is serving as Dean, School of Management and Liberal Studies at Sir Padampat Singhania University, Udaipur, Rajasthan, India, where he empowers students to work towards the growth of India and Vikshit Bharat through digital literacy, environmental consciousness and zeal to make an impact globally. Dr Ray holds his PhD from one of the top 100 universities in the world in Russian federation in Economics with over 200 high impact publications and h-index of 40. He has traveled extensively to educate and strategize bringing marginalized out of poverty trap along with basic healthcare awareness.
Glamika Patel: Empowering Lives Through Mindset Transformation and Peak Performance
Glamika Patel, aka Manobal Maharathi Glamika, is a Breakthrough Specialist, TEDx Speaker and the first Success Principles Trainer from Chhattisgarh certified by Jack Canfield. As a Breakthrough Specialist with a background in psychology, management and human development, she has the ability to empower the learners whether it be students, professionals, entrepreneurs or leaders-in-making, with skills that will make them realize their full potential by changing their mindset and becoming peak performers and leaders. Through her unique 90 Days Breakthrough Challenge, she helps participants acquire the tools to conquer their limiting beliefs, be resilient, form success habits and excel in life. She keeps striving for the goal of helping people control their minds and live purpose-driven lives.
Advocate Sarthak Chaturvedi: Championing Legal Excellence through Integrity and Purpose
Mr. Sarthak Chaturvedi is an Advocate at the Supreme Court of India and is the Senior Panel Counsel for the Government of India at the Supreme Court. His practice spans a period of two decades and includes constitutional law, criminal law, civil law, environmental law, and service law. He is also the founder and Managing Partner of Sarthak Chaturvedi & Co.
He is known for being a sharp debater and one who is well versed with the procedural law. He practices not only at the Supreme Court but at the Delhi High Court and various tribunals.
Apart from his practice as an Advocate, he is the Chairperson of the Anti-Doping Disciplinary Panel. This quasi-judicial appointment entails that he conducts proceedings on doping cases that arise within the ambit of sports.
According to those who know him, he is an aggressive litigator and a neutral decision maker. Apart from his legal practice, he has contributed to the profession by means of lectures and writing.
Dr Rajinder Thaploo: Making a Difference in Cardiovascular Healthcare Through Interventions
Dr Rajinder Thaploo is a renowned interventional cardiologist and Director - Cath Lab at Vivekanand Medical Institute (VMI), Palampur, who is popular for offering cutting-edge cardiovascular care to the patients. Being an extremely qualified cardiologist, who is holding MBBS Degree along with MD (Medicine) and DrNB (Cardiology) from some of the top institutions, he also possesses some of the top-most fellowships like FSCAI, FACC, CCK, FAPSIC, FAPSC, FACI, and FISC, which make him a highly qualified professional. Specializing in advanced coronary angioplasty, PCI guided with IVUS and OCT, structural heart interventions, and advanced cardiac imaging, with his experience of more than 10 years and successfully performing 5000 cardiac interventions by him, he has become a blessing for many patients in Himachal Pradesh.
Dr Shivanshu Misra: Affordable and Accessible Bariatric Surgery for North India
With Dr Shivanshu Misra, who is the first board certified bariatric surgeon in Uttar Pradesh, revolutionary changes have been brought in obesity management through the provision of affordable and accessible world-class bariatric surgery in North India. Receiving the best bariatric surgeon award and the Best young surgeon award, he works in Shivani hospital, Kanpur as the Centre of Excellence in Bariatric & minimally invasive surgery. By performing superior laparoscopy surgeries, he has managed to provide affordable bariatric surgery in India, which costs almost half of what some metropolitan hospitals would charge. This way, he is not compromising the quality and safety of the surgery provided to his patients. Through patient-focused treatment, he even provides cashless surgery for patients under certain health insurance schemes like Ayushman Bharat and CGHS among others.
Dr Roopakshi Pathania: Improving Neurological Care with Clinical Excellence
Dr Roopakshi Pathania is a well-known neurologist who commits herself to providing cutting-edge neurological services through her outstanding clinical practice and caring patient service. As a Consultant Neurologist at Vivekanand Medical Institute (VMI), Palampur, Dr Roopakshi Pathania has played a vital role in advancing evidence-based neurology practice based on evidence in the state of Himachal Pradesh. With her qualifications of MBBS, MD (Medicine) and DM (Neurology), Dr. Roopakshi Pathania specializes in treating stroke, epilepsy, movement disorders, headache disorders, dementia, peripheral neuropathies and other neurological disorders. Due to her dedication to her patients, she diagnoses and treats every one of her patients with customized treatments. Along with her clinical work, she works hard to raise awareness of neurological diseases and trains medical students.
Astrologer Ashish Somani: Astrology and Astro-Vastu Guidance
Astrologer Ashish Somani is an acclaimed Vedic Astrologer and Astro-Vastu specialist, providing practical and personalized solutions for decision-making in your life. He has more than two decades of experience, and his expertise lies in logic and analysis. He is proficient in birth chart reading, predictive astrology, Numerology, Palmistry, and Vastu Shastra. He helps you understand issues associated with career, business, money, relations, health, and personal development.
His distinctive style of astrology involves integrating Vedic astrology with Astro-Vastu to offer customized solutions that bring in harmony, prosperity and happiness in your life. Unlike negative predictions of astrology which create fear in people’s minds, astrologer Ashish Somani emphasizes on self-realization and Karma to help you make decisions and lead a happy life.
For more info visit : www.astrologerashishsomani.com
It is evident that such visionaries show that success is never judged by the accomplishments of individuals but more so by their ability to inspire others. They continue to motivate people and make new standards through innovation and principles of dedication. They have set an example for the future leaders of India.
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