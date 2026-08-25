/Woman who builds what others overlook: Nupoor Mohan on turning conviction into three thriving ventures

There was no such plan to become an entrepreneur or serial entrepreneur; I just focused on solving a problem. Starting with B2B marketing, where I co-founded Flexisales and took it from a five-member startup to a global lead generation venture that today delivers over 4,200 campaigns and generates 1.5 million leads annually for more than 600 businesses worldwide. Behind every venture that I have started, there’s one thing common, a huge gap that bothered me enough to look for solutions. With The Full Circle, it was the gap between number of people in need of mental health support and how few actually receive it. With Phulwaa it was how something as beautiful as fresh flowers had been reduced to an occasional, transactional purchase.