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Woman who builds what others overlook: Nupoor Mohan on turning conviction into three thriving ventures

Nupoor Mohan has built three successful ventures - B2B-led generation at Flexisales Inc, which today delivers over 4,200 campaigns and 1.5 million leads annually for over 600 businesses worldwide; accessible mental healthcare at The Full Circle and Phulwaa, a floral subscription brand. In this candid interview, Mohan talks about her beliefs, what does it takes to become a woman founder in India and her upcoming ventures.  

Written ByPriyanka Gupta
Published: Aug 25, 2026, 10:51 AM IST|Updated: Aug 25, 2026, 11:34 AM IST
Woman who builds what others overlook: Nupoor Mohan on turning conviction into three thriving ventures

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Priyanka Gupta

Priyanka Gupta

Priyanka Gupta

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