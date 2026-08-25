/Woman who builds what others overlook: Nupoor Mohan on turning conviction into three thriving ventures

Nupoor Mohan, Founder of The Full Circle and Phulwaa, and Co founder and COO of Flexisales Inc, talks about what has genuinely changed for women founders in India and why the everyday rituals of Indian life deserve real thought, real design and real soul.
Q1. You have built more than one venture from the scratch. What attracted you towards entrepreneurship?
There was no such plan to become an entrepreneur or serial entrepreneur; I just focused on solving a problem. Starting with B2B marketing, where I co-founded Flexisales and took it from a five-member startup to a global lead generation venture that today delivers over 4,200 campaigns and generates 1.5 million leads annually for more than 600 businesses worldwide. Behind every venture that I have started, there’s one thing common, a huge gap that bothered me enough to look for solutions. With The Full Circle, it was the gap between number of people in need of mental health support and how few actually receive it. With Phulwaa it was how something as beautiful as fresh flowers had been reduced to an occasional, transactional purchase.
Q2. What has changed in the ecosystem over the years for women entrepreneur in India and what still hasn't?
The participation story has genuinely changed and the numbers highlight this significantly. According to the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, of the 2,12,283 startups recognised by DPIIT as of January 2026, 1,02,054, which is close to 48 percent, have at least one woman director or partner. As per the WISER report on women in India's startup, the share of women-led startups went up from around 10% in 2017 to 18% in 2021 and women-led unicorns nearly doubled in this period. One thing that has not changed in India in terms of women business leaders is the trust in terms of capital. Industry reports continue to show that women-led ventures raise a disproportionately small share of total startup funding relative to their prevalence.
Q3. Tell us about The Full Circle. What’s the story behind its inception?
The Full Circle was born from one idea - quality mental health care should not be a privilege. It should be a right, accessible to anyone who needs it. According to the National Mental Health Survey of India, the treatment gap for mental disorders in the country runs between 70 and 92 percent, which means the overwhelming majority of people who need care never receive it. The World Health Organisation data says that mental health conditions could cost India over USD 1.03 trillion in economic losses between 2012 and 2030. And this is how we decided to build The Full Circle. Therapy on our platform starts at Rs 999 per session. Our philosophy is based on five stages: acknowledgment, understanding, processing, rebuilding and acceptance.
Q4. Phulwaa has been an important chapter. What did building a consumer brand teach you that your earlier ventures did not?
Phulwaa taught me the importance of intimacy in business. In B2B, you win with process, data, and persistence and the buyer is an organisation. At The Full Circle, you win with trust and clinical quality. But with Phulwaa, by delivering fresh, hand-picked flowers for daily rituals and home, you are entering someone's morning. You are part of their puja, their dining table.
Q5. Every founder has a moment where it nearly fell apart. What was yours?
I will be honest, there has not been one dramatic cliff-edge moment, but many; I underwent multiple such moments of nearly falling apart. The idea of Rs 999 per session was repeatedly questioned; I was told that the Rs 999 economics would never hold and there were months when it looked like they might be right. But I held to my fundamentals: does the problem still exist, is our solution still honest, and do the people around me still believe in it? Every time, the answer was yes.
Q6. Has being a woman founder shaped how you build and run teams?
The one thing common among everything that I build is that I build for people, not just for markets. I run teams where speaking about pressure is not weakness, where flexibility is designed into how we work rather than granted as a favour.
Q7. What consumer shifts are you most excited about in the categories you operate in?
In mental health, the most exciting shift is that now in India seeking help is becoming normal, especially for youths. Therapy is moving from whispered exception to routine self-care. As per an IMARC Group report, India's online mental health market was valued at around USD 151.4 million in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 464.4 million by 2034. In the floral space, I am excited by the shift from occasion-led to everyday consumption.
Q8. What does a typical day look like for you, and how do you think about balance?
Running three ventures means no two days look similar, so I anchor my days in rhythms rather than schedules. My mornings are for deep work and decisions. The middle of the day is for my teams, reviews and discussions. Evenings, I try to save for family. On the work-life balance, I have stopped chasing the version of it that promises equal parts every day, because that version does not survive for very long.
Q9. Any upcoming ventures or categories you are excited to step into?
Yes, there is, and it is something very close to my heart. Right now I am not in a position to unveil it fully, but I can say that something special is coming up.
Q10. What would you tell a young woman in India today who wants to launch her own start up?
For the women who are planning to start something of their own, I will say that start before you feel ready, because being ready is a moving target, and the only real preparation is beginning. Now the ecosystem is more open to you than it has ever been.
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