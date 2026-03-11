Some people have an incredibly smooth experience with forming a US LLC. They choose a state, fill out a form, pay a fee, and within 48 hours, they have an operational LLC with registered agent information and articles of incorporation. A few weeks later, they get an IRS EIN number. They sign up with Mercury or Wise, start billing international clients in dollars, and it’s all over within a month.

But that’s the real story, and that’s the easy way. The other way is the way it doesn’t go, the way it doesn’t go at all. The way it doesn’t go is the way the person gets halfway through the process and realizes that the bank account they were going to sign up with is no longer taking new signups from their country, the way they picked the state because it sounded cool and now they’re paying $300 per year in franchise tax on a company that makes $800 per month invoicing, the way they miss an email and the registered agent service they picked expires and the state automatically puts the LLC into the ‘dissolved’ state without telling them.

Steve Goldstein created LLCBuddy after witnessing this phenomenon time and time again among non-US founders attempting to form entities in the US without the assistance of a lawyer or a US-based accountant. Today, LLCBuddy is the go-to resource for anyone looking to form or maintain a US LLC from outside the country. It has information on every state, every fee, every deadline, and every registered agent requirement in one place. The four mistakes below are the ones LLCBuddy has documented most often among Indian founders.

Mistake 1: Picking a State Based on Reputation Rather Than Reality

Wyoming and Delaware are what everyone talks about because they are the first states mentioned in all articles, YouTube videos, WhatsApp groups, etc. Wyoming is a good state for LLCs, but good for whom, good for what, and good in what context, this conversation usually ends.

Wyoming is good for most Indian founders who are creating an LLC to receive international payments, operate a Shopify store, or even hold a US bank account. The annual report fee is $60, there are no state income taxes, and by default, member names are not required to be included in the Articles of Organization, meaning the founder’s name remains private, unlike other states. Creating a Wyoming LLC directly through the state costs $100 annually, which is a low maintenance cost.

Delaware is designed for companies that need to raise institutional money. Venture capital lawyers love the state’s Court of Chancery because it’s a specialized business court that issues reliable and foreseeable decisions. This is actually a big plus if you’re raising a seed round from US investors that demand you incorporate as either a Delaware C-corp or LLC. But if you’re running a freelance design firm or a SaaS application with five customers, the $300 per year franchise tax is buying you nothing that Wyoming’s $60 doesn’t already buy.

New Mexico is the state that LLC owners with experience there quietly recommend, yet no one writes about. New Mexico has no annual report requirement whatsoever. This eliminates an entire category of ongoing obligation permanently. New Mexico is inexpensive to incorporate in and lacks the brand recognition of Wyoming, which is important to some founders. But as a foreign owner seeking a low-maintenance US company, it’s worth considering.

None of these states is correct in the abstract. The correct state depends on what the LLC is actually being used for. This requires five minutes of honest thought and is worth it for the next five years.

Mistake 2: Failure to Consider the Registered Agent Fee in Year Two

This is the one that gets people every time. It is the one that gets them because they can’t see it.

Every LLC in the USA has to have a registered agent. This is someone or something that has a physical US street address and can accept mail on behalf of the LLC during business hours. You can’t have an Indian address. You can’t have a PO box. You have to be able to be reached at a physical US address during business hours.

LLC formation services include the registered agent service as part of the formation fee. Sometimes it is one year; sometimes it is two years. This is why it is free. It is not free. It is simply paid one time and forgotten. Then the renewal comes around. It is something that comes as an email that looks like junk mail. It is $100 to $200 a year for most formation services. It ranges from $50 to $299.

If this does not happen, the state puts the LLC in the "not in good standing" category. If this continues, the state will dissolve the LLC. It costs more in fees and paperwork to reinstate the LLC than it would have taken to maintain it in the first place. Set a reminder on your calendar. It only takes thirty seconds and saves a very annoying hassle.

Mistake 3: Thinking of the LLC as a One-Time Cost

No one makes this very important point when forming the LLC: the LLC has ongoing yearly requirements as long as it exists, even if it is not making any money. The state requires an annual report and filing fee. The federal government has information return requirements for LLCs owned entirely by non-US persons. The registered agent has renewal requirements. If there is a US bank involved in the LLC's accounts, they have requirements as well.

LLCBuddy's state-by-state cost analysis - the most detailed publicly available information on the cost of maintaining a US-based LLC for a foreign owner, collected from all fifty states by Goldstein's team - reveals that the minimum cost for maintaining a well-run Wyoming-based LLC by an Indian citizen will be in the range of $500 to $700 annually.

This is not a scary number for someone running an active business through the LLC. It is a number that surprises people who formed the company because they thought the total cost would be $99 for the entire lifetime of the company.

And if the company is not running? Guess what? It doesn’t stop running. It keeps running. It takes a lot more effort to dissolve the company correctly - filing the dissolution papers with the state, informing the IRS appropriately, closing the accounts in the correct order - compared to the effort it takes to form the company.

Mistake 4: Assuming the LLC Solves the Bank Account Problem

It is a necessary condition, but not a sufficient condition.

For US banks like Chase, Bank of America, or Wells Fargo, the account opener has to be physically present in the US to open an account. This is not feasible for an Indian founder based in Bengaluru or Pune, India. The only feasible bank account types are fintech business accounts, of which Mercury, Relay, and Wise Business are the most used by non-US residents with valid US LLCs. Each of these has its own process, and they keep changing the eligibility criteria based on regulatory and compliance requirements.

The mistake is forming the LLC, getting the EIN, and then trying to open the bank account and finding that the type of account you want is not currently taking new applications from Indian residents, or that it requires a type of document that the state’s formation paperwork does not generate. Research this ahead of time, so you can determine what is and isn’t possible.

Worth Knowing Before You Start

Formation services do what they say they do: they form an LLC fast and cheap. The problem is the gap they fail to fill: what the company needs after it’s formed, what it costs to maintain, and how to close the gap if you need to is what Goldstein has built LLCBuddy to do. It is the most complete and free resource available to non-US founders if you’re trying to compare states, determine the true ongoing costs, or figure out what your existing LLC still needs. If you’re just starting out, or somewhere in the middle and not quite sure what you have, that’s the best place to start.

This article is from the Brand Desk. User discretion is advised.