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This festive season, Indian homes are giving their bathrooms a luxurious upgrade

This festive season, as homes are dressed in their finest, the bathroom is quietly becoming part of the occasion.

Published: Sep 29, 2026, 05:47 PM IST|Updated: Sep 29, 2026, 05:49 PM IST
This festive season, Indian homes are giving their bathrooms a luxurious upgrade

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