/This festive season, Indian homes are giving their bathrooms a luxurious upgrade

"The festive season is increasingly becoming a time when homeowners look beyond the areas of the house and rethink the spaces they use every day. The bathroom is becoming a part of that upgrade with consumers placing greater value on the experience a space can offer rather than simply how it looks. This is reflected in the growing preference for design, quality materials and details that can remain relevant over time rather than trends that quickly date. People are choosing bathroom features that stand the test of time because they want spaces that feel enduring and personal.