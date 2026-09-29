/This festive season, Indian homes are giving their bathrooms a luxurious upgrade

The festive season in India has always been about making the home shine from freshly painted walls and flowers at the entrance to new furniture, tableware and carefully curated corners for guests. But this year, the glow-up is reaching a more private space. The bathroom, once treated as purely utilitarian, is stepping into the spotlight as homeowners rethink how even the most everyday corners of the home can feel elevated, indulgent and beautifully designed.
The shift is not simply about adding expensive fixtures or chasing the latest design trend. It is about turning everyday rituals into moments of comfort and pause. Think sculptural basins, sleek wall-hung WCs, sophisticated matte finishes, uncluttered showers and technology that makes water experiences more intuitive. As festive home upgrades become more experiential, the bathroom is quietly emerging as a new expression of personal luxury where thoughtful design meets wellness, functionality and the pleasure of everyday living.
Shiozawa Kazuyuki, Managing Director, TOTO India
"As Indian households prepare their homes for the festive season, the bathroom is increasingly becoming part of the upgrade. What was once considered a purely functional space is now being approached with the same attention to design, comfort and quality as the rest of the home.
The shift is not simply towards more premium looking bathrooms. It is towards better designed spaces that make everyday routines more comfortable, hygienic and effortless. Wall-hung fixtures, compact and well-proportioned WCs and basins, larger lavatories, contemporary colours and matte finishes are finding greater acceptance. Showers are also becoming more streamlined, with multifunctional solutions helping reduce clutter while meeting different bathing needs.
As these expectations change, engineering has an equally important role to play. Japanese precision focuses on making every detail purposeful from water use and effective flushing to smooth easy‑to‑maintain surfaces. These considerations support hygiene, simplify maintenance and reduce unnecessary resource consumption while ensuring reliable performance over the long term.
For us this is a meaningful definition of luxury—Japanese precision and thoughtful engineering work quietly, in the background to bring greater comfort, hygiene and lasting quality to everyday life while using resources responsibly."
Abdulkader Bengali, Managing Director, Hansgrohe India
"The festive season is increasingly becoming a time when homeowners look beyond the areas of the house and rethink the spaces they use every day. The bathroom is becoming a part of that upgrade with consumers placing greater value on the experience a space can offer rather than simply how it looks. This is reflected in the growing preference for design, quality materials and details that can remain relevant over time rather than trends that quickly date. People are choosing bathroom features that stand the test of time because they want spaces that feel enduring and personal.
Technology is also playing a meaningful role when it is designed around everyday rituals. From water experiences and advanced hygiene to intuitive controls and features that make daily routines more comfortable consumers are increasingly looking at technology as a way to bring a sense of wellness into the bathroom. A shower for instance is no longer about getting ready for the day; it can become a moment to pause, reset and recharge.
At the premium end this is redefining what consumers expect from a bathroom upgrade. They are looking for design, lasting quality and innovation that serves a clear purpose while also becoming more conscious of responsible water use. The result is a considered approach to luxury. Where the value lies not in having more but in creating a better more personalised experience that continues to add value to everyday life."
Where everyday rituals meet luxury
Perhaps the most interesting shift is that bathroom luxury is becoming less about making a statement and more about creating a feeling. The right textures, proportions, finishes and water experiences can turn an everyday routine into a small moment of indulgence.
This festive season, as homes are dressed in their finest, the bathroom is quietly becoming part of the occasion. Beyond statement vanities and sophisticated showers, it is the thoughtful details such as comfort, hygiene, functionality, durability and responsible use of resources that are shaping the idea of modern luxury.
All the best upgrades are not always the loudest. The best upgrades are the ones that make daily life feel easier, more comfortable and maybe more luxurious.
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