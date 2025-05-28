One of the fastest-moving fintech platforms in the region, Nagad, and poised to redefine financial access in South Asia, have finally obtained regulatory permission for launching Nagad Digital Bank PLC, the very first full-scale digital-only bank of Bangladesh. stands Md. Shafayet Alam, is behind this landmark moment: the founding Executive Director and CEO of Nagad, whose vision, persistence, and policy leadership have catapulted the financial system of the country into an entirely new digital frontier.

Alam, who is perhaps best known for steering Nagad from an idea to a unicorn company in less than five years, is being described today as the person who made the transition of Bangladesh from mobile financial services into a mobile-first banking ecosystem, capable of servicing tens of millions of users through branchless, paperless, and 100-percent digital banking.

Policy and Strategy Formulation at the National Level

Considering that Md. Shafayet Alam began lobbying for digital banking reform at least as early as 2020, mobile wallets were certainly incapable of fulfilling the full range of financial needs. While the idea was still germinating in the region, he wrote several whitepapers, consulted with regulators, and worked with the central bank officials in drawing up the policy framework for what later became the digital banking guideline for Bangladesh.

This was instrumental in the Bangladesh Bank licensing regime for digital banks, thus allowing Nagad to become a fully licensed Digital Commercial Bank that is authorized to operate transactions on a broader basis encompassing credit, savings, and insurance, all rendered fully in the digital domain.

According to a senior economist from the Bangladesh Institute of Development Studies, "He’s not just building products; he’s building the rules by which the next generation of banking will operate."

Expanding the Scope of Financial Inclusion

Shafayet's vision for the Nagad Digital Bank beyond purely digitising the existing landscape of services involves working toward the establishment of a completely new set of services:

•Offering small collateral-free loans with interest rates in single digits to the sector of small business owners, freelancers, and gig workers.

•Offering micro-savings associated with automatic deposits of as little as BDT 10 per day, behaviour nudging, and rewards.

•Offering services required for daily transactions, utility payment, and fund transfer, and account management atop a mobile-first user interface.

•Offering AI-based credit scoring and fraud prevention systems to include the excluded without jeopardising their traditional approach to risk management.

Such features are primarily meant for the more than 50 million unbanked or underbanked people in Bangladesh, most of whom are based out in the rural villages, far away from any bank coming under the traditional model.

In line with Alam's strategic direction, there will be Shariah-compliant banking options at Nagad Digital Bank too, thereby providing avenues for the religiously conservative community to undertake inclusive finance. The roadmap further envisages partnerships with agricultural networks, labor remittance services, and education financing platforms-areas where Alam has since long been an advocate for public-private symbiosis.

Championing Technological Sovereignty and Data Security

Another landmark in Alam’s contribution has been the consistent advocacy for technological self-reliance. Nagad, under his leadership, developed homegrown digital infrastructure, including KYC engines, identity verification systems, and transaction monitoring systems-all now constitute the backbone of the new-age digital bank. He has consistently argued on the high importance of data localisation laws, on end-to-end encryption in mobile banking, and on integration with national ID systems to provide a trusted and assured financial ecosystem that is also in line with international compliance standards such as FATF and ISO 27001.

Beyond Nagad

While Shafayet Alam gradually disengaged from the day-to-day activities in 2024, his influence still is carved into the actual Nagad DNA. He continues to advise regulatory bodies while actively participating in numerous international forums on fintech and digital banking.

According to multiple sources, he is now leading a consortium to develop a cross-border interoperable digital banking infrastructure between South Asia and Southeast Asia, mainly focusing on the activities of remittances, diaspora banking, and real-time settlement systems.

"Shafayet Alam has moved from founder to national visionary," said a Singapore Management University fintech researcher. "He's setting a new precedent for how entrepreneurs in emerging markets can influence both industry and policy."

Conclusion: A Catalyst for Systemic Change

What Md. Shafayet Alam has done is far beyond the mere establishment of a bank. He created an entirely new financial framework in Bangladesh-one that marries innovation and regulation, growth with inclusion, and ambition with accountability. Nagad's future has just been redefined for an entire generation with awarding of a full-fledged banking license for Nagad Digital Bank PLC from the Bangladesh Bank.

This is how the world, as Bangladesh prepares to embrace the next phase of digital transformation, looks at the way, one fintech entrepreneur-turned-systems thinker-is reshaping the very face of banking in the Global South.

(This article is from the Brand Desk. User discretion is advised.)