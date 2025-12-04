Three Handpicked Coral Island Day Experiences For Indian Tourists By Tripdust

The island of Coral is a place of peace. Most of the destinations in Thailand are beautiful but few can match up to the serene calmness of Coral Island, a popular day trip destination from Pattaya, Thailand. It has sandy beaches that are soft and it seems like time does slow down there, you could lose years of the world in that calmness. The experiences presented by the fastest-growing brand of travel experiences Tripdust will allow Indian tourists to enjoy the time out with their friends and family and offer them the most relaxed, warm, and entertaining experience of adventuring possible.

There are three packages to choose from. Each traveler comes with their own expectation and Tripdust makes each experience count on its part. Below are the three options:

1.Coral Island Classic Packages

At a relatively low cost of ฿150 per individual, the Coral Island Standard Package is an ideal option to a tranquil and structured island getaway of family and amateur adventurers. It begins with a relaxing and comfortable pickup at the hotel at a time of the day between 9:00 AM and 9:30 AM, and the scenic ride by the speedboat to the coast of the Coral Island. The guests will be returned to the H2O Pool Party place, where they will be served an Indian buffet lunch after spending some time on the island. The lunch will include non vegetarian and vegetarian food. Then it is a free fall back to the hotel. The entire experience is easy, and it is just great joy in the midst of paradise.

2.Coral Island Mini Package

The Coral Island Mini Package is sold at 1,650 per person and is aimed at people who want to be involved in their adventures to the next level, which is sure to make it an adventure-filled day without neglecting the luxuries. The passengers can enjoy pickup and drop off service and two incredible aquatic activities, parasailing and incredible underwater walk. Professional photography and films are captured to retain the magic of being in the midst of the sea creatures. An Indian buffet lunch that follows the excitement is very comforting and an experience that can be described as an equation between the excitement that the adrenaline rush brings, as well as the comfort and attention the Indian travelers appreciate.

3. Premier All-Inclusive Package At Coral Island

The Coral Island Premiere All Inclusive package is advantageous to the guests who want to have a smooth sailing experience on Coral Island. The package is inclusive of all the highlights and costs 1,900- per person, including: free hotel or personal vehicle pick up; boat ride to coral island, beach access by exclusive means; all-inclusive water sports adventure, parasailing, sea walking, jet skiing and banana boat ride.

The guests will also receive beach chairs to relax and get a professional memory of the sea-walk images, and a fulfilling Indian buffet lunch at the H 2 O Pool party and a comfortable drop off by the hotel. The package is the most comprehensive way Coral Island can be - exciting, carefree, luxurious, and memorable.

Tripdust promises that all your Coral Island Pattaya trip moments will be safe and memorable. Tripdust, the company created by Litesh Dhir and Bharat Dua, knows just what Indian families and groups want when visiting them: they want to plan their trip well, they want to be welcomed, they want to communicate with each other and to have the experience that would make their trip worth the money. Tripdust can easily turn the one-day trip into a story you would like to repeat a thousand times.

About Tripdust

Tripdust is changing the Indian way of traveling by ensuring that it is not only safer and easier but also can be emotionally satisfying. The trip will take the company soon to be customising their travel experiences to the most visited destinations in Thailand, which include, Pattaya, Bangkok and Phuket as well as the entire Southeast Asia. All trip plans are well designed to provide a mixture of fun and comfort and the outcome is that the travelers do not just come back with pictures, but have stories to share and relate with their friends.

(This article is from the Brand Desk. User discretion is advised.)