Three Years Of Duty, Determination, And Dedication Of Chief Minister Shri Bhupendra Patel

Chief Minister Shri Bhupendra Patel will complete three years of his tenure on December 12, 2025. After taking oath as the 18th Chief Minister of Gujarat with the historic public mandate of 156 seats, Shri Bhupendra Patel has continued the state’s development journey under the guidance of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, setting notable benchmarks in good governance, public service, and progress.

People-centric policies introduced over these three years have reinforced the state’s position as a leader across multiple sectors. Gujarat, under the CM's leadership, has successfully organised global events such as the G20 meetings and the 10th Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit. Building on this success and showcasing the state’s regional strengths to a wider audience, the Gujarat Government has, for the first time, organised Vibrant Gujarat Regional Conferences across four regions: North Gujarat, South Gujarat, Central Gujarat, and Kutch-Saurashtra. These conferences aim to align local aspirations with the broader vision of Viksit Bharat @2047 and Viksit Gujarat @2047.

During the tragic Air India plane crash in 2025, the Chief Minister demonstrated compassionate, swift, and decisive leadership. By promptly mobilising all state agencies for rescue, medical aid, and support, Gujarat delivered an exemplary response to the crisis, reflecting the state’s administrative efficiency and profound commitment to human life. 2025 has been declared the ‘Urban Development Year’, marking a major step toward building modern, green, technology-enabled, and amenity-rich cities in Gujarat. Over the past three years, the state has also made a strong global mark in sports. With modern infrastructure, improved athlete facilities, a progressive sports policy, and government support, Gujarat has earned the honour of hosting the 24th Commonwealth Games in 2030.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Additionally, Gujarat has made notable progress in sectors such as semiconductors, renewable energy, industry, agriculture, education, health, and digital governance. Gujarat is emerging as a hub for semiconductors and renewable energy. Under Shri Bhupendra Patel’s leadership, Gujarat steadily advances toward the Prime Minister’s vision of Viksit Bharat @2047, opening new avenues, instilling optimism, and strengthening its global stature.

3 Years of Farmers' Welfare; 3 Years of Public Trust

Under Kisan Suryodaya Yojana, 16,899 villages (19.48 lakh consumers) receive regular daytime electricity. A ₹947-crore relief package was provided to farmers affected by heavy rainfall in August–September 2025. For crop damage from unseasonal rains during 23 October–4 November 2025, a ₹10,000-crore relief package announced; benefitting nearly 33 lakh farmers. Post-unseasonal rain damage, the Gujarat government procures crops worth ₹15,000 crore at support prices, benefiting over 10 lakh farmers Over ₹3,030.34 crore interest subvention provided to 33 lakh+ farmers under zero-interest crop loans in the last three years

3 Years of Women's Empowerment; 3 Years of Public Trust

Gujarat currently has 5.96 lakh Lakhpati Didis; the State aims to create 10 lakh Lakhpati Didis (self-reliant women). The Nari Gaurav Niti–2024 was announced for women’s empowerment. For the first time, the gender budget crossed ₹1 lakh crore in 2023, with over 200 women-focused schemes In 2024–25, a total of 804 women's empowerment schemes were included in the gender budget. Under Mukhyamantri Matrushakti Yojana, over 4 lakh pregnant and lactating mothers benefit annually. ‘G-SAFAL’ (Gujarat Scheme for Antyodaya Families for Augmenting Livelihoods) launched in March 2025 to support women of self-help groups of Antyodaya families.

3 Years of Health & Welfare; 3 Years of Public Trust

Under Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana–Mukhyamantri Amrutam (PMJAY-MA), the financial assistance provided to citizens of Gujarat has been increased from ₹5 lakh to ₹10 lakh. Gujarat is the only state in the country to provide digital health cards to school students; 1.15 crore cards have been issued so far. The state has recorded a significant reduction of 50% in the maternal mortality rate and 57.41% in the infant mortality rate. Under Namo Shri Yojana, 3.88 lakh mothers received financial assistance amounting to ₹238.77 crore within one year. With 465 kidney transplants, Gujarat ranks first in the country. On “World Obesity Day,” the campaign “Healthy Gujarat – Obesity-Free Gujarat” was launched. Gujarat became the first state in India to launch a Tribal Genome Sequencing Project for the health of tribal people.

3 Years of Holistic Development Through Education; 3 Years of Public Trust

Mission Schools of Excellence: construction of 13,353 classrooms, 21,000 computer labs, 1,09,000 smart classrooms, and 5,000 STEM labs have been completed. 23rd edition of Kanya Kelavani Mahotsav and Shala Praveshotsav was successfully conducted in 2025. To identify and prevent potential student dropouts, the Education Department has introduced an Artificial Intelligence (AI)-based Early Warning System (EWS).

Mukhyamantri Paushtik Alpahar Yojana benefits over 42 lakh children.

Under Namo Lakshmi Yojana, financial assistance of over ₹1,000 crore has been provided to over 10 lakh girl students Under Namo Saraswati Vigyan Sadhana Yojana, over 1.50 lakh students have received assistance of over ₹161 crore.

3 Years of Tribal Development; 3 Years of Public Trust

A budget increase of ₹746 crore for the holistic development of tribal communities for FY 2025-26. Jan Jatiya Kalyan Yojana was launched on Jan Jatiya Gaurav Divas, 15 November 2025.

3 Years of Youth Development; 3 Years of Public Trust

24 district sports complexes are operational across 22 districts to boost sports infrastructure. Over 71 lakh people registered for Khel Mahakumbh 3.0 in 2024. Gujarat has hosted several national and international sporting events, including the Commonwealth Weightlifting Championship, National Police Games, and National Games 2022. Gujarat has been selected to host the Commonwealth Games 2030. The Veer Savarkar Sports Complex, built at a cost of ₹825 crore in Ahmedabad, has been dedicated to the nation. Under Gujarat Student Startup and Innovation Policy (SSIP) 2.0, 600 startups received incubation at i-Hub, Ahmedabad, and 402 startups were given ₹23 crore through Startup Srujan Fund.

3 Years of Good Governance; 3 Years of Public Trust

Gujarat is the first state in India to create a roadmap for Viksit Gujarat @2047 under 'Earning Well, Living Well.' Establishment of the Gujarat Rajya Institution for Transformation (GRIT) on the lines of NITI Aayog. Formation of the Gujarat Administrative Reforms Commission (GARC) to improve administrative efficiency and effectiveness. Launch of the 112 Emergency Response Project: now, for services such as Police (100), Ambulance (108), Fire (101), Women’s Helpline (181), Child Helpline (1098), and Disaster Helpline (1070/1077), citizens need to dial only 112. Revolutionary decision in the revenue sector: Lands classified with new, indivisible, or restricted conditions for agricultural use shall henceforth be recognised under the old condition category. Delegated authority revised for sanctioning premium collection on land-use conversion, applicable to bona fide purchasers for transitions from agriculture to agriculture or agriculture to non-agriculture. For land-use conversion to non-agriculture, premium approvals for valuations up to ₹5 crore shall be sanctioned at the collector level, with recovery of 10% of the applicable Jantri rate.

3 Years of Urban Development; 3 Years of Public Trust

2025 has been declared the Urban Development Year Ahmedabad Metro Phase-2, from Motera to Sector-1 in Gandhinagar and from Gujarat National Law University to GIFT City, was inaugurated by the Prime Minister in September 2024. Under the Smart City Mission, 348 projects worth over ₹11,000 crore have been completed across the 6 smart cities. 9 municipalities in the state have been granted municipal corporation status, bringing the total number of municipal corporations in Gujarat to 17. 226 TP (Town Planning) schemes have been approved in the last three years. Under Swachh Survekshan 2024–25, Ahmedabad has been declared India’s No. 1 cleanest city. In Swachh Vayu Survekshan 2024, Surat ranked first in the country, and in 2025, Surat was among the top three cities.

3 Years of Progressive Gujarat; 3 Years of Public Trust

Gujarat ranked first in the Government of India’s Startup Ranking for four consecutive years. Dhordo has been recognised by the UN World Tourism Organisation (UNWTO) as one of the World’s Best Tourism Villages. UNESCO has inscribed Gujarat’s Garba on the Intangible Cultural Heritage list. Kutch’s Smritivan Earthquake Memorial Museum ranks among the seven most beautiful museums in the world. Gujarat’s tableau won the People’s Choice Award at the Republic Day Parade for the third year. Gujarat State Yoga Board registered three Guinness World Records.

3 Years of Peace & Security; 3 Years of Public Trust

Gujarat Special Courts Act, 2024 to confiscate properties acquired through corrupt or criminal activities.

Prevention and Eradication of Human Sacrifice and Other Inhuman Practices Act, 2024, to eliminate human sacrifice and related evil practices.

A strict law to prevent irregularities in public recruitment and board examinations.

In the last three years, Gujarat Police seized 65,789.74 kg of drugs worth ₹5,426.25 crore.

Under Project VISWAS (Video Integration & State-Wide Advanced Security), over 7,000 CCTV cameras have been installed, helping solve over 14,000 cases in three years.

Gujarat Police launched two crime-control portals:

i-PRAGATI Portal – keeps complainants updated on case progress.

‘Tera Tujhko Arpan’ Portal – dedicated cybercrime refund portal.