Top 10 Semiconductor Stocks In India | 2026

India's semiconductor sector entered commercial production in 2026, led by Tata, CG Power, and Kaynes, offering growth in manufacturing, design, and testing.

Last Updated: Jan 16, 2026, 04:29 PM IST
Semiconductors are no longer a rare, small industry. They are important for everything we use. Like smartphones, EVs, defence systems, data centres, AI, 5G. For India this is not just a business opening but a necessary strategy.

This blog is a practical guide to semiconductor stocks in India. In this blog you will get to know what’s real, what’s hype and where capital can grow. I’ll guide you through the best semiconductor stocks in India. Also you will know how each company fits into the chain and shows risks that can't always be seen in glossy presentation.

Market Context: Importance Of Semiconductor Stocks

The global semiconductor industry is now valued at $600 billion in annual revenues. It is expected to reach $1 trillion by 2030. The main factors in this industry are AI chips, EVs, cloud computing, and defence electronics.

India is now moving from consumption to participation.

The key market developments shaping Indian semiconductor scenario:

  • PLI schemes & fiscal incentives that is worth ₹76,000+ crore
  • Rise of electronics manufacturing and localization push
  • Focus on defence, space, railways, and power electronics
  • Aim to reduce dependency on Taiwan, China, and South Korea

The truth is India is not going to produce cutting-edge 3nm chips tomorrow, but design, testing, power electronics, and packaging are already investable.

Top 10 Semiconductor Stocks in India

Company

Primary Business & Relevance

Key Strength

Key Risk

HCLTech

Chip design & ER&D

Stable cash flows

Tech cycle slowdown

Vedanta

Fab ambitions

Scale & backing

High leverage

MosChip

Chip design

Pure-play exposure

Earnings volatility

BEL

Defence electronics

Order visibility

PSU constraints

ASM Tech

Semi engineering

Asset-light

Small scale

Tata Elxsi

Embedded systems

High margins

Valuation risk

SPEL

Testing & packaging

Strategic niche

Financial fragility

Dixon

Electronics manufacturing

PLI tailwinds

Thin margins

CG Power

Power electronics

Infra demand

Cyclicality

MIC Electronics

Display electronics

Infra exposure

Speculative nature

1. HCLTech

Primary Work: Semiconductor design services, ER&D, chip validation

HCLTech is not a chip manufacturer and that is the reason why investors misunderstand it. HCL is rooted in the brains of semiconductor companies globally. They offer design, verification, and lifecycle services.

Strengths

  • Strong, long-term contracts with global chipmakers
  • Engineering R&D services
  • Low need for capital

Risks

  • Slowdown in global tech spending
  • Currency volatility

2. Vedanta Limited

Primary Work: Proposed semiconductor fabrication (fab) plan

Vedanta made headlines with its semiconductor fab plans. While execution is still changing, the ambition has strategic importance. If you want detailed insights before investing capital, you can get a stock report at Trackk and invest with clarity.

Strengths

  • Government backing and scale
  • Metals and power ecosystem

Risks

  • Requirement of large sum of investment
  • Balance sheet leverage

3. MosChip Technologies

Primary Work: Semiconductor design, IoT, automotive chips

MosChip is one of those few Indian companies that specializes in chip design

Strengths

  • Focus on automotive and IoT
  • Benefits of localization trends

Risks

  • Client concentration
  • Volatile earnings

4. Bharat Electronics

Primary Work: Defence electronics, radars, rooted semiconductors

BEL doesn’t make chips. They produce designs and combine semiconductor-based systems critical to national security.

Strengths

  • Defence-led demand certainty
  • Strong PSU balance sheet

Risks

  • Slow execution
  • Government dependency

5. ASM Technologies Ltd

Primary Work: Semiconductor engineering and manufacturing service

ASM Technologies has great exposure to semiconductors. You can get stock information on the Trackk trading app

Strengths

  • Engineering services clients all over the globe
  • Asset-light model

Risks

  • Small scale
  • Revenue concentration

6. Tata Elxsi Ltd

Primary Work: Automotive electronics, systems, chip software

Strengths

  • Expertise in automotive electronics & EVs
  • Premium client base

Risks

  • High valuations
  • Quality in auto tech

7. SPEL Semiconductor

Primary Work: OSAT (testing & packaging) services

Testing and packaging are important and India is focusing on here.

Strengths

  • Segment opportunities
  • Importance of strategy

Risks

  • Problems with balance sheet
  • Competitive market

8. Dixon Technologies

Primary Work: Electronics manufacturing, product ecosystem

Strengths

  • Manufacturing volume
  • PLI benefits

Risks

  • Thin margins
  • Execution issues

9. CG Power and Industrial Solutions

Primary Work: Power electronics, semiconductors in industrial goods

Strengths

  • Strong story
  • Infra & EV demand

Risks

  • Cyclicality
  • Execution risks

10. MIC Electronics Ltd

Primary Work: LED displays, electronic components

Strengths

  • Demand for infra and public systems

Risks

  • Small scale
  • Margin volatility

Factors You Should Consider Before Investing

1. Financial Health

Look for cash flows, ROCE, and manageable. It is not about caring for announcements.

2. Government Policy

PLI incentives are important, but at the same time execution matters more.

3. Global Competition

The semiconductor sector is competitive. India's focus should be on selective segments not on everything.

4. Sustainability & Technology Cycles

Tech cycles are crucial. Avoid overpaying.

Conclusion

The semiconductor sector in India is real but it is complex, layered. Not every company is going to win and not every announcement will turn into earning.

As an investor you should mix your portfolio

  • Stable service
  • Select quality manufacturing names
  • Take small, tactical risks

 

 

(This article is from the Brand Desk. User discretion is advised. The article is for information purpose only and should not be construed as an investment guide. Consult your portfolio manager before making any investment choice)

