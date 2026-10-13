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Top 3 refrigerators in India under Rs 1 lakh: Three Samsung models for different family needs

In Indian households, a refrigerator has to do more than keep food cold. It needs to accommodate bulk grocery shopping, changing menus, prepared meals and the extra ingredients that come with festive cooking. It should also make everyday storage easier, rather than turning the search for a particular ingredient into a rearrangement exercise.

Published: Oct 13, 2026, 01:26 PM IST|Updated: Oct 13, 2026, 05:49 PM IST
Top 3 refrigerators in India under Rs 1 lakh: Three Samsung models for different family needs

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