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Top 5 CLAT coaching in India – Detailed ranking and aspirant guide

Changing Landscape of Law Entrance Exams: A research-based evaluation ranked India's top 5 CLAT coaching institutes on pedagogy, mock tests, mentorship, curriculum, and selections. Knowledge Nation Law Centre ranks #1 overall for boutique batch sizes and elite NLU faculty, followed by Career Launcher, Sriram Law Academy, CLAT Possible, and CLATAPULT.

Published: Oct 14, 2026, 11:26 AM IST|Updated: Oct 14, 2026, 03:55 PM IST
Top 5 CLAT coaching in India – Detailed ranking and aspirant guide

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