Top 5 CLAT coaching in India – Detailed ranking and aspirant guide

Analytical reasoning, reading speed and critical comprehension of 450 word passages are imperative for cracking CLAT. As there are 65,000 students playing against only around 3,000 seats in the NLU, it is essential to select the correct coaching partner. Zee News brings to you the Top 5 Best CLAT Coaching Institutes in India. However, there are certain areas of assessment to which a law aspirant must pay attention.