Each bull market in India is accompanied by a new generation of first-time traders. And nearly all corrections that the market does are the soft deletion of the savings of those who went in with hope, but without a process.

Over the last few years, lakhs of Indians have leaped into dealing with apps, YouTube videos and social media tips. A large number of college students and young professionals are becoming educated on how to trade via the influencer rather than the institution - and suffer the consequences when markets become volatile.

This is a threat which regulators have begun to observe. SEBI has made several warnings to investors concerning frauds in which unregistered trainers lure unsuspecting persons into WhatsApp groups, request them to install unfamiliar applications and disappear with their funds.

The selection of an appropriate mentor in this loud world is not a matter of easy money anymore, but survival, risk avoidance, and wealth in the long term.

This composed list examines five mentors and educators, who are influencing the India stock market education ecosystem via structured education, transparency and good community service.

How this list was curated

To find this feature, we would search mentors and academies in India depending on:

Years of market and teaching experience.

Education-first solution (there are no promises of guaranteed returns, no tip-selling)

Institutional logic, risk management and process.

Technology application- such as AI and data analytics and new tools.

The ability to access learning (free, languages, online and offline)

Student reach and community impact.

1. Mentor Aditya Jain

At a time when most retail traders are being epically informed about indicators and shortcuts, Mentor Aditya Jain has based his school on a much more dissimilar promise: Think like institutions, not like random tip followers.

His emphasis through Mentor Aditya Jain Academy is to bring an institutional-style analysis, operator activity monitoring and AI-based applications to the daily Indian traders, both in small towns and across metros. His academy said over 50,000+ students had already enrolled in his programs, both live and online.

Institutional work and government recognition.

The thing is that Mentor Aditya Jain journey is special since the work has already transcended the borders of social media and entered the institutional levels.

The Government of India has awarded him at Vigyan Bhawan and the Governor of Rajasthan, Shri Kalraj Mishra, has recognised him at the role of contributing towards financial literacy and training. He has also over the years conducted special training to the police departments and other institutional groups with the emphasis on the financial awareness, scam thoughts and market fraud prevention.

To a lot of students this institutional and government support is a good indication that they are training under an instructor who values compliance and ethics a major distinction in an environment where unchecked tip providers abound.

Philosophy instruction: No tricks, just method.

Rather than making jackpot trades promises, Aditya is concentrating on:

Institutional and operator logic - the locus and locus of the money of the big.

FII/DII data, delivery, volume and structure analysis.

Position sizing and risk management.

Scam education and fraud prevention systems.

His classroom and Internet-based classes are aimed at making a retail trader quit following after the so-called sure-shot calls and begin to know why a stock is moving, who trades it and whether the risk-reward relationship is reasonable.

Up to four free programs and flagship course, powered by AI.

In order to reduce the barrier to entry Mentor Aditya Jain Academy operates a free stock market learning ecosystem that consists of:

A Free Audit of Institutional / Operator Deep Stock Analysis series .

. Free beginners to advanced technical analysis and price action course.

Absolute beginners in India: a specialized Free Stock Market Course.

These no-cost programs are a screen: anyone can have the impression of the style of teaching before they put money to the test.

Who is the most benefited by his mentorship?

Professional employees that cannot spend all day in front of the monitor but desire regulated swing/position systems.

Traders who already lost money because of tips and now need the responsible process-based approach.

Learners and those who are new and need to begin by infusing free material before switching to a stepwise roadmap.

Any person who prefers a government approved and institutionally based education rather than hype.

To most students under his care, the biggest shocker moment is that it is not the market, but how they were studying it.

2. CA Rachana Ranade

CA Rachana Phadke Ranade has turned out to be one of the most familiar faces in the financial literacy movement of India. She is an educator, entrepreneur, Chartered Accountant who is the founder of a popular digital platform and YouTube that has a goal to make finance simple to understand to every Indian household.

Her tone is discursive and anecdotal, simplifying the technical matters such as stock markets, mutual funds and technical analysis into simple narratives and explanations in a local dialect. She has been an active participant through her programs like Har Ghar Investor in which she has been conducting financial literacy seminars in the cities of India with special concern to women investors.

Her courses and videos also tend to be the very first step to the world of capital markets of those who are also beginners and feel intimidated by numbers.

3. Vivek Bajaj

Having accumulated over 20 years of trading experience in equities, currencies, commodities and derivatives, Vivek Bajaj has a reputation of having a data-driven perspective on markets. He is a co-founder of Elearnmarkets and StockEdge, as well as, having been involved in the development of the derivatives ecosystem in India in a variety of exchange and regulatory committees.

Vivek is a graduate of IIM Indore, Chartered Accountant and Company Secretary, which provides him with the viewpoint of a practitioner and an insider to the market-structure. His platforms and mentorship are directed towards:

Strategies of derivatives and options.

Market analytics and market scanning tools.

Trader and investor learning, community based.

His work can provide a powerful ecosystem to learners wishing to dig deeper and learn how serious traders think about data, risk and edges.

4. Arun Singh Tanwar

Co-founder of Get Together Finance (GTF), Arun Singh Tanwar is widely recognised for building a structured, SEBI-registered stock market institute that focuses on transforming retail traders into disciplined market participants.

GTF’s programs typically cover price action, options, intraday and swing trading, along with community support and regular live sessions. Arun’s journey from individual trader to mentor and institute leader has inspired thousands of students who prefer a highly structured, classroom-plus-community format with strong emphasis on risk and psychology.

5. Kundan Kishore

Kundan Kishore brings the lens of an ex–investment banker to retail education. After working with global institutions like Barclays, Morgan Stanley, RBS and Citi, he shifted focus to teaching and, according to his platform, has trained over 2,00,000+ Indians in markets and investing.

His flagship “Complete Course on Indian Stock Market” is designed to guide learners from absolute basics to advanced topics, with a strong focus on building a long-term, diversified approach to wealth creation rather than only short-term trading.

How should a retail trader choose the right mentor?

With so many names and institutes visible on YouTube, Instagram and search results, the real question is not “Who is the most famous?” but “Who is the most aligned with the way you want to learn and the risk you can handle?”

Here are a few practical filters:

Education-first, not tip-first: Avoid anyone promising guaranteed monthly returns or secret jackpot calls.

Clear process and risk management: A good mentor spends as much time on risk and psychology as on entries and exits.

Transparency about background: Check their past work, recognitions, and whether their story is verifiable.

Free content and trial classes: Before paying, experience their teaching style through free courses or open sessions.

Community and support: Markets change every year; look for mentorship that includes doubt-clearing, updates and long-term handholding.

For many learners, a smart path is to start with a high-quality free course – Mentor Aditya Jain, understand the logic and then move to a flagship program that fits their budget and learning pace.

As SEBI continues to tighten norms around unregulated training and finfluencing, mentors who combine institutional-style frameworks, AI tools and ethics-first teaching are likely to shape the next decade of India’s trading and investing culture.

(This article is from the Brand Desk. User discretion is advised.)