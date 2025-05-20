Top 8 List of Government Schemes That Are Actually Changing Lives

The government of India, the world's biggest democracy, has created and implemented a number of schemes and initiatives to help as many people as possible. Many of such schemes have been successful in achieving the most beneficial outcomes for a large number of people. Millions of people now have access to free housing, healthcare and clean energy due to these schemes, which have brought about revolutionary developments. Let's examine the 8 Govt Schemes also mentioned in Yojana Nirman that have had a significant and long lasting effect on people's lives around the country.

Important Government Schemes in Detail

1. PM Awas Yojana

The Indian government aims to provide cheap homes for urban houses by 2022 through the Pradhanmantri Awas Yojana. The first day of the program was 25 June 2015. The Government by this yojana provides interest rates as low as 6.5% on home loans per year for a maximum of 20 years.

2. Ayushman Bharat Yojana

The Ayushman Bharat Yojana (is known as medicare) was launched in 2018. It aims to provide up to Rs. 5 lakh in health insurance coverage per family annually to over 10 crore disadvantaged individuals who do not currently have access to high-quality healthcare. The scheme covers basic and secondary healthcare services and is one of the largest healthcare systems.

3. [PMMSY] Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana

Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada scheme was Introduced on 10 September 2020 for the long-term growth of India's fishing sector. This Scheme is very helpful for all the fisherman, For a total of Rs.20,050 crores, the scheme would be executed across all Indian states and union territories during a five year period, it seeks to increase fish production in India by 70 lakh tons and increase fisheries export earnings to Rs.100,000 crore.

4. PM Jan Dhan Yojana

The Jan Dhan Yojana was introduced in 2014 with the goal of providing financial services to all households. The scheme has effectively linked millions of individuals to the financial system by offering zero balance accounts and a host of benefits to account holders. In addition to improving lives, PM Modi's signature projects have given countless people the confidence to pursue their goals. The schemes have an impact across the country from big cities to small towns.

5. Atal Pension Yojana

The Atal Pension Yojana which was introduced in 2015 guarantees financial security upon retirement. The scheme is a popular option for low income workers since it allows citizens between the ages of 18 and 40 to pay and receive a monthly pension of up to Rs.5,000.

6. PM Suraksha Bima Yojana

The scheme, which was introduced in 2015 offers life insurance to anyone between the ages of 18 and 70. Beneficiaries may obtain coverage of up to Rs.2 lakh for a yearly premium of just Rs.20, providing financial security at a low cost.

7. Swachh Bharat

The scheme has recognized the need of educating people the fundamentals of maintaining a clean environment. Only a clean nation can develop toward a progressive future in the next few years, as the national leaders have rightly pointed out.

8. PM Ujjwala Yojana

The scheme which was launched in 2016 provides rural homes with free LPG connections. The scheme, which has over 10 crore users, has significantly raised women's quality of life by encouraging clean cooking options.

Latest Government Schemes in India

Year Scheme Date of Launch/ Implementation 2024 Viksit Bharat by 2047 23 July 2024 2024 Rooftop Solarisation Scheme (PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana) 23 July 2024 2024 Atmanirbhar Oil Seeds Abhiyan 23 July 2024 2024 Employment Linked Incentive Scheme 23 July 2024 2024 New Skilling Programme 23 July 2024 2024 Pradhan Mantri Janjatiya Unnat Gram Abhiyan 23 July 2024 2024 Credit Guarantee Scheme for MSMEs 23 July 2024 2024 Credit Support to MSMEs during Stress Period 23 July 2024 2024 Comprehensive Internship Opportunities Scheme 23 July 2024 2024 NPS Vatsalya 23 July 2024 2022 Agnipath Scheme 14 June 2022 2021 Startup India Seed Fund Scheme (Sisfs) 1 April 2021 2020 Ayushman Sahakar Scheme 19 October 2020 2020 Mission COVID Suraksha 29 November 2020 2020 SERB-POWER Scheme (Promoting Opportunities for Women in Exploratory Research) 29 October 2020 2020 Mission Karmayogi 2 September 2020 2020 Prime Minister Street Vendor’s AtmaNirbhar Nidhi (PM SVANidhi) 1 June 2020 2020 Sahakar Mitra Scheme 12 June 2020 2020 NIRVIK Scheme (Niryat Rin Vikas Yojana) 1 February 2020 2019 DHRUV – PM Innovative Learning Programme 10 October 2019

FAQs

How can I find schemes provided by the central government?

A list of central government programs is available at www.myscheme.gov.in. It serves as a one stop application, tracking and government scheme search portal.

Which schemes are available in India by the government?

The Indian government has established a number of schemes in the areas of health, education, agriculture, water, development, mother care, urbanization, finance, transportation, housing, pensions and skill development etc.

