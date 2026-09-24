The Rose Kulfi Falooda Matka is available in a 100 ml single-serve ceramic matka at an MRP of ₹60, while the Rose Kulfi Stick is available in a 55 ml single-serve format at an MRP of Rs 50. Both products are available across Top 'N Town Ice Cream parlours and retail outlets in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh and Vidarbha (Maharashtra). The launch is also supported by Top 'N Town's ongoing 'Mood Ka Reset' campaign, built around a simple belief—that sometimes, all it takes is one bite of great ice cream to instantly lift your mood. Every serving of Rose Kulfi is designed to deliver exactly that: a refreshing little mood reset inspired by one of India's most loved desserts.