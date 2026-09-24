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Top 'N Town Brings India's Timeless Rose Kulfi to a New Generation

Some desserts become classics because they're woven into our memories. With its Rose Kulfi Stick and Rose Kulfi Falooda Matka, Top 'N Town celebrates one of India's most loved traditional desserts by staying true to its essence while making it easier for a new generation to enjoy. Crafted with the goodness of milk, it's a reminder that some flavours never go out of style.

Published: Sep 24, 2026, 10:51 AM IST|Updated: Sep 24, 2026, 12:26 PM IST
Top 'N Town Brings India's Timeless Rose Kulfi to a New Generation

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