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Top 'N Town expands its premium portfolio with new Bliss Coconut Charm bar

Top 'N Town has launched the Bliss Coconut Charm Bar, a premium ice cream bar combining creamy coconut ice cream, rich chocolate coating, and roasted almonds to deliver an indulgent dessert experience with multiple textures. Priced at Rs 60 for a 70 ml bar, the new offering expands the brand's Bliss premium range and is part of its "Mood Ka Reset" campaign, aimed at making premium ice cream indulgence accessible to consumers across Central India.

Published: Sep 03, 2026, 03:39 PM IST|Updated: Sep 03, 2026, 04:28 PM IST
Top 'N Town expands its premium portfolio with new Bliss Coconut Charm bar

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