Top 'N Town expands its premium portfolio with new Bliss Coconut Charm bar

The new drink in the Bliss series takes to the coconut and chocolate pairing, which is one of the world's most popular flavours, to deliver a new elevated dessert experience to consumers in Central India. Certain pairings of flavours never go out of style. Some of these include chocolate and coconut. Adored around the world in desserts and confections alike, the combination is just right of rich cocoa and tropical sweetness, and is comforting yet indulgent. Top 'N Town has introduced the Bliss Coconut Charm Bar to its lineup of high quality products, offering a personalised take on this classic duo.
The Indian ice cream market is progressing in an ever-changing manner and consumers are no longer satisfied with conventional flavours. They're discovering products that provide more interesting taste sensations, multi-textured and carefully composed ingredients. This thirst for higher indulgence is inspiring brands to think in new ways about beloved flavour combinations, and to make them feel familiar and fresh.
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The Bliss Coconut Charm Bar reflects that shift. Made with the goodness of milk, the bar combines creamy coconut ice cream with a rich chocolate coating and roasted almonds, creating a satisfying contrast of smooth, crisp and crunchy textures in every bite. The sweetness of coconut, the richness of chocolate and the crunch of roasted almonds each bring something distinct to the experience—coming together in a bar that feels familiar enough to comfort, yet indulgent enough to feel like a treat. Rather than relying on novelty alone, it celebrates a flavour pairing that has stood the test of time while presenting it in a format that's approachable, indulgent and crafted for today's evolving consumer.
The launch also marks another step in the expansion of Bliss, Top 'N Town's premium range created for consumers seeking elevated ice cream experiences. The range brings together thoughtfully crafted flavours, richer textures and quality ingredients while staying true to the brand's long-standing commitment to making real ice cream with the goodness of milk. Whether inspired by global flavour trends or timeless classics, every product in the Bliss range is designed to transform everyday indulgence into something just a little more memorable.
"When we develop products for the Bliss range, our focus isn't simply on introducing a new flavour—it's about creating a complete dessert experience," said a spokesperson for Top 'N Town Ice Cream. "With the Bliss Coconut Charm Bar, we wanted to bring together flavours that consumers already love in a format that feels more indulgent through contrasting textures, quality ingredients and the goodness of milk. That's what Bliss stands for—making premium ice cream experiences more accessible without compromising on taste or quality."
Early consumer response to the Bliss Coconut Charm Bar has been extremely encouraging, with consumers appreciating its balanced flavour profile, creamy texture and satisfying crunch. The combination of coconut, chocolate and roasted almonds has resonated with those looking for an indulgent ice cream that feels both familiar and refreshingly different, reinforcing Top 'N Town's approach to creating products that blend trusted flavours with contemporary appeal.
Available in a 70 ml format at an MRP of Rs 60, the Bliss Coconut Charm Bar makes premium indulgence accessible to a wider audience across Top 'N Town parlours and retail outlets.
The launch is also supported by Top 'N Town's ongoing 'Mood Ka Reset' campaign, built around a simple belief—that sometimes, all it takes is one bite of great ice cream to instantly lift your mood. The Bliss Coconut Charm Bar captures that idea through a flavour combination that's comforting, indulgent and crafted to turn everyday moments into something worth savouring.
As Top 'N Town continues to expand the Bliss range, the focus remains on creating premium ice cream experiences that combine globally inspired flavours with the trust, familiarity and quality the brand has built over nearly five decades.
Some flavour combinations become classics for a reason. With the Bliss Coconut Charm Bar, Top 'N Town offers its own take on one of the world's favourite dessert pairings—crafted with quality ingredients, made with the goodness of milk and designed to deliver a little moment of indulgence in every bite.
(This article is from the Brand Desk. User discretion is advised.)
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