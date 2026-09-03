Top 'N Town expands its premium portfolio with new Bliss Coconut Charm bar

The new drink in the Bliss series takes to the coconut and chocolate pairing, which is one of the world's most popular flavours, to deliver a new elevated dessert experience to consumers in Central India. Certain pairings of flavours never go out of style. Some of these include chocolate and coconut. Adored around the world in desserts and confections alike, the combination is just right of rich cocoa and tropical sweetness, and is comforting yet indulgent. Top 'N Town has introduced the Bliss Coconut Charm Bar to its lineup of high quality products, offering a personalised take on this classic duo.