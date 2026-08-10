/Top organisations at AET summit By Adentech address future of employer branding in India and Gen Z workplace expectations

Creating a credible corporate culture has become one of the most important prerequisites for organisations wanting to attract professional talent. With this in mind, AET Summit 2026 Mumbai was organised in Mumbai to examine organisational issues of today’s workplace. The event became a major leadership conference focused on human resource innovation and credibility recognition in the Indian workplace. The conference was graced by chief guest Shri Kripashankar Singh, Ex-State Home Minister of Maharashtra and Former Member of the Legislative Assembly of Maharashtra, whose speech motivated the gathered corporate leaders to build credible and people-friendly workplaces of today and tomorrow.