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Top organisations at AET summit By Adentech address future of employer branding in India and Gen Z workplace expectations

Creating a credible corporate culture has become one of the most important prerequisites for organizations wanting to attract professional talent. With this in mind, AET Summit 2026 Mumbai was organised in Mumbai.

Published: Aug 10, 2026, 11:07 AM IST|Updated: Aug 10, 2026, 11:55 AM IST
Top organisations at AET summit By Adentech address future of employer branding in India and Gen Z workplace expectations

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