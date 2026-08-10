/Top organisations at AET summit By Adentech address future of employer branding in India and Gen Z workplace expectations

Creating a credible corporate culture has become one of the most important prerequisites for organisations wanting to attract professional talent. With this in mind, AET Summit 2026 Mumbai was organised in Mumbai to examine organisational issues of today’s workplace. The event became a major leadership conference focused on human resource innovation and credibility recognition in the Indian workplace. The conference was graced by chief guest Shri Kripashankar Singh, Ex-State Home Minister of Maharashtra and Former Member of the Legislative Assembly of Maharashtra, whose speech motivated the gathered corporate leaders to build credible and people-friendly workplaces of today and tomorrow.
Discussion at the conference centred on the development of the Most Trusted Workplace India 2026 standard. The attendance of various organizations indicated that today’s organisations place significant value on having a work environment that is good, approachable and exemplary. All the discussions were based on the internal values of the organizations that affect an employee.
The summit discussion included an important debate in the Are We Measuring Work Completely Wrong? session.
Moderator: Aishwarya Raj, Strategic Alliance Partner
This panel discussion highlighted the importance of measuring work in the current era, with a distinguished panel consisting of human capital experts:
The discussion moved forward to analyze the multigenerational workforce through the panel entitled "Gen Z Does Not Want Your Workplace, Now What?"*
Moderator: Aishwarya Raj, Strategic Alliance Partner
This discussion panel gave an in-depth analysis of Gen Z's perspective on the workplace and how corporate organizations can align with younger generation employees’ workplace expectations.
The participating human resource managers were:
The most important part of the ceremony was the awarding of certificates to firms that gained the honor of being labeled "Most Trusted Workplace India 2026". It was an acknowledgment of their commitment to integrity in their corporations and sustainability of their workforces.
The list of organisations that received recognition in the Most Trusted Workplace category comprised:
The advanced corporate structures put in place through this conference will serve as an important guiding tool for corporations throughout the country. Through the creation of an official future roadmap, the conference has established itself as an important source of expertise on internal organisational trust
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