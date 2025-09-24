Top Soundbars For Your TV: Get Navratri Offers And Easy EMIs

Experience TV audio the way it should be — with clear dialogue, deeper bass and a wider dynamic range. A soundbar is a compact external speaker system and one of the simplest and most affordable ways to instantly upgrade your home entertainment.

Whether you’re setting the festive mood with garba beats, enjoying Navratri specials with family, or hosting guests, the right soundbar elevates every moment. The best part? You don’t have to overspend. During Blockbuster EMI Days (15th September – 31st October 2025), you can enjoy exclusive discounts, choose from 50+ Easy EMI schemes, and even get zero down payment options on select models through Bajaj Finserv. With over 1.5 lakh partner stores across 4,000+ cities in India, bringing home a premium sound system this Navratri is simpler and more affordable than ever.

Top soundbars to buy this Navratri

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

To help you get started, here are some of the best-selling soundbars available right now with attractive EMI plans:

LG S40T 2.1 Channel Soundbar (300W, DTS Digital Surround)

Price: Rs. 22,990 EMI starting from: Rs. 830/month Highlights: 300 W output, DTS surround sound, compact design

Sony Soundbar System with Bluetooth (HT-S20R//CE12)

Price: Rs. 23,990 EMI starting from: Rs. 882/month Highlights: Bluetooth connectivity, immersive audio, sleek design

Sony HT-S400 2.1 Channel Home Theatre with Wireless Subwoofer (330W, Dolby Digital)

Price: Rs. 28,990 EMI starting from: Rs. 1,154/month Highlights: Dolby Digital, wireless subwoofer, 330 W output

Samsung HW-B650D/XL 3.1 Channel Dolby Soundbar (370W, DTS Virtual:X, HDMI)

Price: Rs. 31,900 EMI starting from: Rs. 968/month Highlights: 370 W output, Dolby sound, DTS Virtual:X, HDMI support

Sony Soundbar System with Bluetooth (HT-S500RF/CE12)

Price: Rs. 43,990 EMI starting from: Rs. 2,005/month Highlights: Powerful sound, Bluetooth support, premium finish

Disclaimer: Prices mentioned for soundbar models are approximate and may vary based on location, retailer, promotional offers, and the specific variant of the model.

Why shop with Bajaj Finserv

When you shop during Bajaj Finserv’s festive sales you unlock benefits designed for hassle-free purchases:

Maha Bachat Savings Calculator : Compare brand discounts, festive deals and EMI options in one place.

: Compare brand discounts, festive deals and EMI options in one place. Blockbuster EMI Days (15 Sept – 31 Oct 2025): Attractive discounts plus 50+ EMI schemes.

Attractive discounts plus 50+ EMI schemes. Competitive pricing: Handy deals from leading brands.

Handy deals from leading brands. Easy EMIs and zero down payment: Flexible repayment plans and select models with no upfront cost.

Flexible repayment plans and select models with no upfront cost. Wide reach: Shop from 1.5 lakh+ partner stores across 4,000+ cities.

Why a soundbar makes the perfect Navratri buy

Navratri is about family, festivities and memorable get-togethers. A soundbar enhances those moments — devotional bhajans during puja, upbeat garba playlists, and post-garba movie nights that feel cinematic. It’s more than a gadget; it’s an experience enhancer you’ll enjoy year-round.

This Navratri, choose a soundbar that delivers powerful, clear sound and makes celebrations truly unforgettable. With Easy EMIs, zero down payment offers and Bajaj Finserv’s festive deals, upgrading your entertainment is simple and smart.

(This article is from the Brand Desk. User discretion is advised.)