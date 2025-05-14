Trading Real Estate For A Dream: How A Doctor And His Father Bootstrapped A Health Tech Platform From Rajkot

Most people wouldn’t risk their future for a startup dream. But in 2017, Dr Sandip Patel and his father claimed they did just that.

They sold three properties — all meant for his father’s retirement — to fund an idea that started in a small corner of Rajkot. The company claims today, that idea has grown into Docthub, a healthcare career platform helping thousands of doctors and students across India find jobs, courses, and opportunities in medicine.

But it didn’t begin as a tech company.

Dr Patel claims he started out as a doctor helping hospitals find medical staff. He quickly saw how outdated and disconnected the system was, especially for young professionals in smaller towns. “There were so many gaps,” he says. “I kept thinking: what if there was one place where people could find everything related to their medical career?”

That question turned into a mission. But turning it into a tech platform was a challenge in itself.

“I had no background in tech,” Dr Patel admits. “The first three years were full of mistakes. I had to learn everything from scratch — how to build a website, manage a team, figure out what users actually needed.”

What helped him keep going was the quiet but unwavering support of his father. Over seven years, the two of them claim to have poured ₹12 crores into the business, not through investors or big funding rounds, but through personal savings and the sale of three family properties.

“It was scary,” he says. “Those properties were meant to give my father security after retirement. But he believed in me. That kind of trust gives you strength.”

Instead of chasing investors, Dr Patel claims he chose to bootstrap, building the business slowly, focusing on real needs, and making sure the platform worked for the people who used it.

The company claims Docthub now serves as a one-stop platform for healthcare professionals, from job listings to online courses, it brings together resources that were once scattered across different websites, agencies, or cities.

Looking back, Dr Patel says the journey wasn’t easy — but it was worth it.

“This isn’t just a company. It’s a promise I made to my father — that his sacrifice would build something meaningful.”

And for every young doctor or student who finds their path through Docthub, it’s clear: that promise is being kept.

