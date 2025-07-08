Transact And Win: Unlock Exclusive Perks With Visa Cards

Monsoon season in India often ushers in a wave of spending from planning scenic getaways and indulging in mid-year sales to festive shopping and refreshing home spaces for the season. And with these expenses, Indian consumers are constantly seeking payment methods that can maximize rewards and ensure payment security, both online and offline. Cards, issued by your bank and backed by networks like Visa, give them a power tool to spend, coupled with global acceptance, top-tier payment security, and exclusive perks. You now have a travel companion, budgeting tool, and reward system—all in one.

And now, using your Visa card does more than just speed up checkout—it unlocks a world of exclusive rewards. If you are looking to maximise your use of debit and credit cards or even try using a newly issued card, Visa’s new offers for cardholders take rewards to a whole new level:

Welcome Offer : Just got a new Visa credit card? Use it to make your first purchase between May and October 2025 for just ₹300 or more and unlock luxury villa voucher of ₹5,000 for ELIVAAS or Alaya Stays and Bill Payment and Recharge vouchers worth up to ₹750, redeemable on Paytm —depending on your card. It is the simplest way to turn a small spend into big benefits.

Welcome Offer : Just got a new Visa credit card? Use it to make your first purchase between May and October 2025 for just ₹300 or more and unlock luxury villa voucher of ₹5,000 for ELIVAAS or Alaya Stays and Bill Payment and Recharge vouchers worth up to ₹750, redeemable on Paytm —depending on your card. It is the simplest way to turn a small spend into big benefits.

Welcome Back Offer: If you have not used your Visa credit or debit card from October 2024 to March 2025, you are in luck. A single transaction of ₹300 or more is all it takes to earn luxury villa vouchers of ₹5,000 for ELIVAAS or Alaya Stays, and a ₹100 Bill Payment and Recharge Paytm voucher —perfect for picking up where you left off.

: If you have not used your contactless credit or debit card since October 2024, now is the time to start! Go contactless again, or even for the first time, spend ₹300 or more and score a ₹100 Bill Payment and Recharge Paytm voucher. Fast payments, zero hassle—and now, a reward to go with it. Transact and Win Offer: Every transaction could be your ticket out of town! The top ten Visa cardholders with the maximum number of transactions between May and October 2025 will get a two-night luxury villa stay at ELIVAAS or Alaya Stays with family. Each transaction must be ₹300 or more, and the cardholder must have at least ₹50,000 in cumulative spending.

The best part? The offers are applicable across merchants and available on all Visa debit and credit cards issued by any bank based in India. This monsoon don’t just spend—make every transaction reward you. These rewards are only available until October 31, 2025! Tap into the full potential of your card and unlock rewards while you’re at it.

Read more about the offers and T&C here.

Disclaimer: This article is from the Brand Desk. User discretion is advised.