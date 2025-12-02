Transcatheter Edge-to-Edge Repair Operation Performed by Dr Ankur Phatarpekar In Mumbai Comes To Rescue Of Heart Patient

A 44-year-old man with a heart disease which is characterised by severe breathlessness, swollen feet and inability to perform normal daily activities has had a phenomenal recovery after undergoing a Transcatheter Edge-to-Edge Repair (TEER) operation, which the hospital claims to be first, in Mumbai. This is a minimally invasive heart treatment that offers a highly important alternative to the high risk patients who may not be fit to receive open-heart surgery and is redefining the treatment options relating to the mitral valve disease in India.

Patient Background

The patient was diagnosed with severe mitral regurgitation (MR), which is a condition when the mitral valve of the heart fails to close correctly, and the blood flows to the upper chamber backwards. His symptoms had now escalated to such a level that even basic things like walking short distances or getting up and down the stairs were very restrictive.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Conventional methods such as open-heart surgery or heart transplant could not be done due to his impaired heart function and related risks. The safest and most effective one, recommended as such, was TEER, a more advanced catheter-based therapy.

An Innovation In High-Tech Heartcare

TEER provides non-surgical option of valve repair procedure by a minimally invasive procedure significantly lowering the risks during the procedure and reducing the recovery time. The Procedure was carried out successfully by the Dr Ankur Phatarpekar, Chief Cardiologist, HVS Symbiosis Hospital, Dadar, Mumbai, as well as other participants Dr Meghav Shah, Structural Interventional Cardiologist and Dr Gourish Shinde, HVS Symbiosis Hospital, Dadar, Mumbai as a significant step to the high end cardiac treatment in the city.

Successful Patient Outcome

The patient improved significantly after the procedure, the hospital said. His breathing was eased, his strength came back and now he can go on with his daily routines- this is how effective and patient friendly the TEER therapy is.

Expert Commentary

Dr Ankur Phatarpekar shared his insights and said:

"TEER therapy is one of the most essential to patients when it is impossible to perform an open-heart surgery because of comorbidities or advanced heart failure. Severe mitral regurgitation when unattended greatly enhances mortality. The TEER will enable us to provide a safe, effective, minimally invasive solution that has significantly lower risks. This therapy can be introduced in Mumbai because it provides us with the strength to cure high-risk patients with very few available options."

Contribution of Meril to the development of the Indian MedTech

The case of TEER being successfully introduced to Mumbai highlights the revolution that is happening in the medtech industry in the country because of Meril. By continuously innovating, creating high-level interventional cardiovascular solutions, and adhering to research-based engineering, Meril is making India more able to provide to the world the best, easily available and patient-focused cardiac therapies. Offering access to the latest cardiac solutions, Meril is increasing the presence of India in the map of medtech products and services in the world and ensuring that the high-technology treatments are available to patients nationwide.

(This article is meant for informational purposes only and must not be considered a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment.)

(This article is from the Brand Desk. User discretion is advised.)