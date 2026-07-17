Travel retail is evolving to become a multi-brand travel ecosystem with TNS

While the majority of the travel retailers are committed to one category to sell, TNS to date has been able to build up its range of different brands and different types of customer experience. TNS's brands – Globiq, Teddy & Tales, Coco Avenue, Book Nest Authentic India and Globiq Digital are performing well not just in the book and magazines business but also gift retail, lifestyle products, digital retail solution & customer experience. Thus, the company has been able to create destination stores that attract larger number of customers in a broad spectrum.