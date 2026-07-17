Travel retail is evolving to become a multi-brand travel ecosystem with TNS

Travel News Services (India) Pvt. Ltd. (TNS), a multi-business retailing firm serving the needs of the customers in the travel retail segment, is changing the definition of retail experience in the travel business by making a travel retail ecosystem that makes customers' lives convenient, provides a lifestyle and enhances their experience while shopping for goods and services. The company is well on its way to next-level growth in the vibrant Indian retail industry, with the launch of its 50th store at the Shivaji Stadium.
While the majority of the travel retailers are committed to one category to sell, TNS to date has been able to build up its range of different brands and different types of customer experience. TNS's brands – Globiq, Teddy & Tales, Coco Avenue, Book Nest Authentic India and Globiq Digital are performing well not just in the book and magazines business but also gift retail, lifestyle products, digital retail solution & customer experience. Thus, the company has been able to create destination stores that attract larger number of customers in a broad spectrum.
The retail outlets of TNS include airports, metro rail stations, universities, fuel stations, corporate centers, which demonstrates the strategy based on customer-oriented accessibility. Combining several retail concepts in one portfolio, TNS reacts on the change of travelers and general consumers' expectations and provides them with better service through variety and convenience of purchase.
This is a step for which I am delighted and proud to have my organization be part of the team that has worked so hard to make it possible.It is a fantastic achievement and I am very proud that my organization is part of this team that has worked so hard to make it possible.
This is not only a milestone for the company, but a testament to our vision and values and the dedication of our people to this exceptional achievement; I would like to take my hat off to each of my employees, each of my partners, each of my stakeholders and my customers for their trust, confidence and dedication.
To support its retail ecosystem amidst the evolution of consumer behaviour, TNS is all about innovation and strategic growth. The company plans to expand its outlets from 50 to 100 outlets during FY 26-27 and focus on choosing the right high growth travel and lifestyle destination in India. The company's physical expansion program is complemented by a strategy to expand their brand portfolio and increase the customer interaction.
On the future plans of the company, Mr. Jain said, "It would be a wonderful future, providing people with a new and different way of living.
Our objective beyond the increased number of stores is to build a trusted and admired travel retail company in India, with each new store we do, we will be continuing with our principles of Responsible expansion, Innovation and Operational excellence to create a unique experience for our customers, form new partnerships, empower our people and create sustainable value.
About Travel News Services (India) Pvt. Ltd.
Travel News Services (India) Pvt. Ltd. is a diversified retail company, which operates Globiq, Teddy & Tales, Coco Avenue, Book Nest Authentic India and Globiq Digital. The company is offering a customer-centric shopping experience with ‘multi-brand approach’ in the airport, metro rail, university, fuel station, corporate center and other important locations in India.
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