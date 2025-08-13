TroyBoi Honours Legacy Of Lata Mangeshkar With 'Kabhi'

TroyBoi is an artist who has shown the world that music can be an expression of your roots and childhood. Releasing "Kabhi" as a legendary tribute to the voice of Lata Mangeshkar, known as the “Nightingale of India,” the single is a beautiful fusion of TroyBoi’s sound design and the soothing, yet emotive vocals of Lata Mangeshkar. Released on Ultra Records, “Kabhi” pays homage to a voice that has shaped generations, and he shares “, I’m deeply honoured to present my new single ‘Kabhi’, featuring the eternal voice of Lata Mangeshkar. To be able to create something alongside a legend whose music shaped generations is a blessing beyond words. This is my humble tribute to her timeless legacy.”

Being half Indian himself, he loved watching with his mother "Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham", one of Bollywood’s iconic and emotionally resonant films. The track has a raw emotion that truly resonates with the Indian market and beyond.

Lata Mangeshkar was a cornerstone of Indian cinema and music for over seven decades, her voice spanning more than 30,000 songs in multiple languages. With "Kabhi", TroyBoi introduces her legacy to a new generation, framed within his unique musical universe and unmatched talent.

“Kabhi” officially marks the first time the original vocal from "Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham" has been cleared for use in a non-Bollywood production, marking a milestone in both the music and entertainment industry.

TroyBoi is now planning to release his “ROOTZ” EP on September 19, 2025, which celebrates cultural heritage like no other. “Kabhi” is a timeless single that resonates deeply within our community and TroyBoi has honoured Lata Mangeshkar on the brightest note.

Listen to “Kabhi” here.

(This article is from the Brand Desk. User discretion is advised.)