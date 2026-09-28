/True Hope Foundation contributes Rs 50 lakh to Army Central Welfare Fund for Nepal Flood Relief

Dhaval Darji, Founder, True Hope Foundation, said, “During a disaster, support is not defined by borders. Our contribution towards Nepal is our effort to stand with people and families facing an extremely difficult time. We are grateful to the Indian Army and Sapta Shakti Command for giving us the opportunity to contribute and for recognising this compassionate effort. This Certificate of Appreciation is deeply meaningful to Team True Hope and motivates us to continue serving communities wherever support is needed.” The Foundation’s Nepal relief initiative reflects its broader commitment to humanitarian assistance across disaster relief, medical assistance, education, disability support, animal welfare and community welfare.