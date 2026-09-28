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True Hope Foundation contributes Rs 50 lakh to Army Central Welfare Fund for Nepal Flood Relief

True Hope Foundation has contributed Rs 50 lakh to the Army Central Welfare Fund in support of people affected by the recent devastating floods in Nepal, particularly serving soldiers, ex-servicemen and their dependants of Nepali origin who have rendered service to the Indian Army.

Written ByPriyanka Gupta
Published: Sep 28, 2026, 11:03 AM IST|Updated: Sep 29, 2026, 12:04 PM IST
True Hope Foundation contributes Rs 50 lakh to Army Central Welfare Fund for Nepal Flood Relief
Image Credit: True Hope Foundation extended Rs 10 lakh worth of healthcare support

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Priyanka Gupta

Priyanka Gupta

Priyanka Gupta

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