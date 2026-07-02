/True Hope Foundation extends Rs 1.21 crore support to Indore’s Anika Sharma in her fight against SMA Type 2

In a heartfelt statement, Prathamesh Patil and Chaitali Patil, parents of Jenisha, shared: "When our daughter was 2 years old she was diagnosed with SMA Type 3. As a middle-class family, arranging crores of rupees for treatment seemed impossible. After nearly a year of crowdfunding, we still hadn't collected enough and time was running out. From the moment we connected with True Hope Foundation, everything changed. Their team immediately began mobilizing support through social media, influencers, and a compassionate community of donors. When we received the final treatment deadline of May 11, 2026, we had almost lost hope. The required funds were raised. The True Hope Foundation team stood by us throughout the entire fundraising journey, ensuring every step was completed until the funds were successfully transferred to the hospital. Because of their unwavering support and the generosity of thousands of donors, our daughter Jenisha received her life-saving gene therapy on 11 May 2026. We will always be grateful to the foundation for giving our daughter a new chance at life."