/True Hope Foundation extends Rs 1.21 crore support to Indore’s Anika Sharma in her fight against SMA Type 2

Jodhpur, Rajasthan: True Hope Foundation, a Rajasthan-based charitable organisation dedicated to supporting families facing critical medical challenges, has extended financial assistance of Rs 1.21 crore for the treatment of Anika Sharma, a young girl from Indore diagnosed with Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA) Type 2, a rare and progressive genetic disorder.
SMA Type 2 is a debilitating neuromuscular condition that progressively weakens muscles by affecting the motor neurons responsible for voluntary movement. Children living with the condition often require lifelong medical care, rehabilitation, and access to highly specialized therapies, placing an overwhelming financial burden on their families.
The Foundation's contribution will support Anika's ongoing treatment journey and reflects its broader mission of ensuring that children battling rare diseases are not deprived of life-saving medical care due to financial constraints. Anika's story has inspired thousands across the country and has highlighted the importance of collective community support in helping families overcome the enormous costs associated with rare disease treatment. Through crowdfunding initiatives, philanthropy, and public participation, increasing numbers of children are receiving timely access to advanced therapies that would otherwise remain out of reach.
Statement from the Foundation
Speaking on the initiative, Dhaval Darji, Founder of True Hope Foundation, said: "Anika's story is a testament to the power of collective goodwill. At True Hope Foundation, we're proud to provide a platform where thousands of compassionate individuals can come together to support a child in need. This contribution represents far more than financial assistance—it is a message of solidarity, hope, and shared responsibility. We want Anika and her family to know that they are not alone in this fight. Our mission remains focused on making advanced healthcare support more accessible for families facing critical medical challenges."
True Hope Foundation's community-led fundraising platform continues to mobilize support through micro-donations, digital campaigns, volunteer engagement, and social outreach, helping bridge the financial gap for children requiring urgent medical treatment.
Growing mission to support children with rare diseases
Across India, families affected by rare diseases frequently struggle to access advanced treatment because of prohibitively high costs and limited awareness. Organisations like True Hope Foundation are playing an increasingly important role in connecting patients with donors, supporters, medical experts, and communities willing to contribute toward life-saving care. The Foundation remains committed to expanding its healthcare initiatives and creating sustainable support systems for children diagnosed with rare and life-threatening illnesses.
Recent example of collective impact
The Foundation's continued efforts reflect the growing importance of community-driven fundraising in transforming lives. One recent example is the successful treatment journey of Jenisha Patil, whose parents publicly acknowledged the extraordinary support they received during one of the most challenging periods of their lives.
In a heartfelt statement, Prathamesh Patil and Chaitali Patil, parents of Jenisha, shared: "When our daughter was 2 years old she was diagnosed with SMA Type 3. As a middle-class family, arranging crores of rupees for treatment seemed impossible. After nearly a year of crowdfunding, we still hadn't collected enough and time was running out. From the moment we connected with True Hope Foundation, everything changed. Their team immediately began mobilizing support through social media, influencers, and a compassionate community of donors. When we received the final treatment deadline of May 11, 2026, we had almost lost hope. The required funds were raised. The True Hope Foundation team stood by us throughout the entire fundraising journey, ensuring every step was completed until the funds were successfully transferred to the hospital. Because of their unwavering support and the generosity of thousands of donors, our daughter Jenisha received her life-saving gene therapy on 11 May 2026. We will always be grateful to the foundation for giving our daughter a new chance at life."
This family’s journey highlights how timely financial assistance, collective community support, and dedicated fundraising efforts can make life-saving treatment possible for children living with rare diseases.
Founded in 2023 and headquartered in Rajasthan, True Hope Foundation's work spans healthcare support, rare disease assistance, education, shelter initiatives, emergency relief, and animal welfare.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world news on Zee News.