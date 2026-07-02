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True Hope Foundation extends Rs 1.21 crore support to Indore’s Anika Sharma in her fight against SMA Type 2

Contribution reinforces the Foundation's commitment to helping children with rare diseases access life-saving treatment.

Published: Jul 02, 2026, 11:56 AM IST|Updated: Jul 02, 2026, 12:40 PM IST
True Hope Foundation extends Rs 1.21 crore support to Indore’s Anika Sharma in her fight against SMA Type 2

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