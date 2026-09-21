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True Hope Foundation reaches flood-affected families in Bihar’s Bhagalpur with essential relief

True Hope Foundation’s crowdfunding campaign for Bihar flood relief is still ongoing.  The organisation is appealing to individuals and supporters to contribute towards relief efforts and help provide essential supplies to more flood-affected families.

Written ByPriyanka Gupta
Published: Sep 21, 2026, 02:27 PM IST|Updated: Sep 21, 2026, 02:51 PM IST
True Hope Foundation reaches flood-affected families in Bihar’s Bhagalpur with essential relief
Image Credit: Relief materials being distributed among the families effected by flood in Bhagalpur, Bihar as part of True Hope Foundation's relief work.

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Priyanka Gupta

Priyanka Gupta

Priyanka Gupta

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