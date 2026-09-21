/True Hope Foundation reaches flood-affected families in Bihar’s Bhagalpur with essential relief

On the first day of the relief operation, the team reached around 50 families , followed by support to more than 100 families on the second day . The water level has now receded and conditions are more controlled, although several families continue to face difficulties accessing everyday essentials. As part of the relief initiative, True Hope Foundation distributed sarees and clothes for women, sanitary napkins, 20-kg ration kits containing atta, rice, sugar and other food items, along with water bottles, chocolates and other edibles for children. Stationery kits were also distributed among children.