UBS Sets Rs 1,000 Price Target On Paytm, Applauds Cost Discipline And Merchant Lending Growth

In its latest equity research dated May 6, 2025, UBS has reaffirmed a Neutral rating on Paytm (One97 Communications) with a 12-month price target of Rs 1,000, highlighting the company’s cost control efforts, improved net payment margins, and continued progress in financial services as key strengths.

Despite describing Q4 FY25 as a “modest” quarter in terms of topline growth — with revenues growing 4.6% QoQ and a 3% miss versus expectations — UBS underscored Paytm’s strong execution on cost discipline, which enabled the company to outperform on EBITDA metrics. “Continued discipline on the cost side led to EBITDA beat while PAT was weaker due to one-time charge towards acceleration of ESOP expense,” the report noted.

A standout positive was Paytm’s performance in merchant loans, which grew by 13% QoQ, helping financial services revenue climb 9% sequentially. UBS wrote, “Merchant loan momentum was strong, with take rates aiding revenues.” The company’s total merchant base rose to 44 million, with a healthy addition of 0.7 million devices, showcasing growing penetration and monetisation efforts.

Paytm’s market share in industry GMV also inched up by 25 basis points to 18.8%, up from 18.5% in the prior quarter, despite what UBS described as a “modest quarter” for the payments business. Improvements in net payment margin (NPM) to 3.4 basis points (excluding UPI incentives) were attributed to lower payment processing charges, which helped offset some softness in marketing and MTU growth.

While customer MTU addition remained tepid at 2 million, UBS acknowledged that the company’s tight control on promotional and employee costs over the past two quarters has helped optimise its spending without compromising on quality.

UBS also highlighted that Paytm continues to expect 30–35% topline growth and 15–20% EBITDA margin in the medium term, reinforcing the company’s long-term operational focus and strategic clarity. The report concludes that key catalysts for the stock include an uptick in MTU growth and any regulatory move to introduce MDR on UPI transactions, where Paytm could conservatively gain 5–7 basis points.

UBS’s valuation model for Paytm uses a discounted cash flow approach with a 13.3% cost of capital and 5% terminal growth rate, and the report notes an expected stock return of 22.7% from current levels.