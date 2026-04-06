Udyog Yogdaan Puraskar 2026: Meat and Eat wins 'Best Indian Chain of Quick Service Restaurant'

Meat and Eat, which is one of the fastest-growing homegrown chains of fried chicken quick service restaurant (QSRs) in India has been honoured with the prestigious award of Best Indian Chain of Quick Service Restaurant at the Udyog Yogdaan Puraskar 2026.

The award is arranged by Brand Icon and partnered with Wedding Icon to reward the excellence in innovation, operational efficiency, and contribution to the industry. This award was given by famous actress and businesswoman Shilpa Shetty, which increased the popularity of the event. This was the first of its kind and Aadhav Kumar (MD) and Cithin Appaiah (CEO) were honored, as the brand continues its growth path and increasing national presence.

The Udyog Yogdaan Puraskar is what is generally considered as a reputable platform that honors the organizations that contribute significantly to the growth of the economy and the development of the industry. The 2026 Royal Edition, which was hosted in Bangalore, united the top businesses, innovators, and entrepreneurs, which added more weight to the recognition. The award makes Meat and Eat one of the most powerful and fastest-growing QSR brands in India.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Meat and Eat has Countfoodis Pvt. Ltd. as its parent and it was founded in 2013 with a vision of creating an organised QSR ecosystem that will empower the entrepreneur and create sustainable employment opportunities in the nation. The company has over the years created a strong base on the basis of its concentration on quality, consistency and constant innovation and has managed to scale various brands in the food service industry.

Being the flagship brand of Countfoodis, Meat and Eat has become an influential player in the QSR segment with an increasing presence in several states in India. The brand has strong infrastructure which includes good processing facilities, central kitchen systems and integrated supply chain system which maintain uniform product quality and efficiency in operations. As the company has a solid customer base and concentrates on affordability and taste, Meat and Eat is becoming better and better positioned on the market and has demonstrated the remarkable business growth.

One of the main distinctions that contributed to the success of the brand is its complete farm to fork poultry ecosystem. Countfoodis has total control over the entire value chain which starts with the breeding and hatchery process up to scientific farming processes, hygienic processing, standard kitchen preparation and cold-chain distribution. This is an end-to-end integration that guarantees full traceability, reduced reliance on third parties, and a uniform quality and food safety standard in all outlets. The outcome is a high quality and trusted customer experience that builds trust and brand loyalty.

The Udyog Yogdaan Puraskar 2026 recognition further indicates the role of Meat and Eat in developing a scalable and franchise-based business model that has sustained the power of entrepreneurs in different regions. The brand is critical to enhancing the organized QSR environment in India by providing people with jobs and helping them own businesses, as well as to adjust to the changes in consumer preferences by means of constant innovation.

In the future, Countfoodis Pvt. Ltd. will continue to spread its presence throughout India, which is supported by an obvious growth strategy and dedication to excellence. Having a robust operational base, customer-centric business model, and emphasis on innovation, the company is in a good position to keep on its upward trend in the competitive food service market.

Besides its expansion, the company is still providing franchise opportunities under its existing and new brands such as Meat and Eat, Kebabistan, Barbe-Grill and its new expansion, ME Smoke. Countfoodis is determined to create a network of successful entrepreneurs in the country with a proven business model, comprehensive operational support, and a keen focus on transparency and profitability.

To submit franchise queries, the interested partners may contact at +91 99629 83824.

To get more details visit our site: https://http://www.meatandeat.in/

(This article is from the Brand Desk. User discretion is advised.)