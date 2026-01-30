UK immigration rules after 2025: What the current rules mean for Indians who are planning to relocate to the UK in 2026

A significant overhaul of UK immigration regulation has occurred over the past year as part of the change in political focus from high volume of visas for low- and mid-skilled workers towards a focus on highly-skilled selective visa; this significant change has already had a negative impact on overall net migration to the UK and, consequently, this will affect many Indian citizens that are planning to migrate to the UK by 2026. Implications will include higher salary requirements for eligible positions, increased emphasis placed on proving English language proficiency, and increased focus on being a positive long-term contributor as part of the requirements for being granted indefinite leave to remain.

Although the UK continues to receive Indians as the largest population of migrants, it has become increasingly difficult for Indians to migrate, especially those with less skills. Presently it is now closed up to lower and some medium skilled Indians from being able to migrate via work visas due to immigration changes imposed by the Home Office. Among the most significant changes have happened in regards to the social care workforce who have historically provided lower skilled routes to come to the UK.

The restriction has stopped the hiring of overseas social care staff to come and work in the UK; this was predominantly a means by which many unskilled Indians were able to migrate to the UK. Furthermore, the Home Office has increased the minimum English levels required for many of the most common immigration routes to obtain work in the UK. The minimum skill levels required for employment will now be at degrees or equivalent. Automatic settlement will also not be available to migrant workers after 5 years.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

That said, India is still able to gain entry to the UK through the routes available to those with skills that are in short supply nationally and some routes have been extended for India's highly skilled workforce and top graduates. This brief will explore and summarise the 5 key changes affecting Indian migrants in 2026.

1.Skilled work migration

The Care Worker visa route was the main sponsored work route available in the UK, and it was largely used by Indian migrants. It was a sub-category of the Skilled Worker visa. However, since last July, it has been closed down. The criteria for the Skilled Worker visa have also been toughened. The bands for salaries have been increased, and the list of occupations has been reduced. The criteria for English language tests have also been increased. Indian professionals who wish to migrate to the UK to work under the sponsored Skilled Worker visa route will have to make sure that their occupation, skill level, and experience match the requirements of the new criteria. The UK government invites international talent in certain commercial sectors such as advanced technology and AI, software engineering and data science, fintech and financial services, and life sciences, biotech, and pharmaceuticals.

These sectors must address some legitimate concerns but generally speaking, more employers have evolving requirements when hiring new employees from overseas or developing local employees. Additionally, speaking English is now more important than ever; applicants for major work routes will need to demonstrate level of fluency in the English language that is higher than they currently do as of January 1st 2026.

The reason for this change is that the government is now wanting to assess not only whether you are basic employable but whether or not you are also likely to fit into the work place effectively. From a forward looking perspective these changes will lead to additional changes for all applicants to the UK; the ineligibility criteria will continue to change between now and 2026, and the government will continue refining its system of providing immigration benefits to all.

The prediction is that net migration into the UK will decrease significantly by 2026 resulting in high probability that there will be fewer restrictions imposed against obtaining labour for sectors that experience a shortage of labour.

2. Health and care

In 2025, a major change occurred in the UK when it made the decision to cease the hiring of overseas employees into approximately 90% of ‘Care’ job roles through the Working Visa program. Historically, this route has provided citizenship/sponsorship opportunities to Indians who do not possess a degree, but it can no longer be taken advantage of by those seeking these types of opportunities. The reason for this decision was that the practice of employing international workers within the ‘Care’ industry has become an unworkable situation moving forward as a result of the growing popularity of employing domestic staff and/or the increased use of technology. New legislation has created a new set of requirements and regulations governing the ability of individuals from the Indian community to enter the UK for Care/work. In addition, Care work is not likely to be an attraction for individuals who wish to migrate to the UK. Migrants must present skills that are valued by the UK in order to successfully immigrate here.

3. Students and graduates

UK universities are still popular with Indian students but and there are some changes for those who want to study in the UK. Starting from November 2025, the amount of money that international students need to show that they can afford to live in the UK while studying in the UK increased to £1529 a month if studying in London, and to £1171 a month if studying outside of London.

The largest effect, however, is on the post-study Graduate visas. The length of these visas will be shortened from 2027 for most students, reducing the time to secure sponsored work in the UK after studies. At present, international students who complete an eligible UK degree (Bachelors or Masters) are allowed to stay and work, or seek work, in the UK for up to two years after graduation. PhD and other doctoral students are allowed to stay for three years.

From 1st January 2027, however, most students (Bachelors and Masters) will only be able to stay in the UK for 18 months after completing their course if they apply on or after that date. PhD and other doctoral students will still be able to stay for three years. Indian students beginning courses in 2026 will still be eligible for the existing two-year post-study period. Education in the UK will still offer opportunities, but only to those who have a clear plan for sponsorship in a new, selective system.

4. High-skill and talent routes

The UK has been focused on placing restrictions, whilst also working to assist and promote high-skilled individuals who have good talent through the High Potential Individual & Global Talent visa routes. For highly skilled Indian nationals who have studied at world-class institutes or are working in top tier technology/research/finance/creative industries, these routes could be a very appealing path for those wanting to immigrate to the UK.

As these routes do not require sponsorship; therefore the workforce would be more flexible and would support the government’s objective of attracting the best and brightest. However, the disadvantage of these routes is that they are extremely competitive to qualify for.

Moving forward, it is likely that the UK government will continue to support these routes, even with further decreases to overall migration figures in the future.

5. Settlement

The most important and fundamental change that is presently occurring is in the area of settlement. The proposals that are presently being consulted about indicate a shift towards an “earned settlement” system, whereby time in the UK is simply one of a number of factors, including conduct, contribution, and economic participation. When introduced, the new provisions will mean that the time period for an overseas visa holder to be granted indefinite leave to remain (ILR) in the UK will rise from five to ten years. However, there are a number of factors that will operate to reduce or extend this period. For example, persons who can show that they have made a contribution to the community, such as through volunteering, will be able to reduce the basic period of eligibility by between three and five years.

The implications for Indian migrants are that the process of obtaining permanent residency in the UK will be longer, and the terms and conditions for obtaining it may change even after arrival in the UK. It does not mean that settlement will not be possible. However, it does mean that migration to the UK will increasingly have to be viewed as a long-term and performance-based process if settlement is the ultimate goal.

(This article is from the Brand Desk. User discretion is advised.)