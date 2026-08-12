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Understanding the expanding role of rehabilitation in healthcare

This is the gap that structured care fills, and this is the reason why a specialist rehabilitation centre in Pune now deals with a much wider range of cases than it would have a decade ago. 

Published: Aug 12, 2026, 11:15 AM IST|Updated: Aug 12, 2026, 12:12 PM IST
Understanding the expanding role of rehabilitation in healthcare

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