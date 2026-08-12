Understanding the expanding role of rehabilitation in healthcare

Case study of Vikram would be a good example wherein a man aged 47 years, who served as a logistics supervisor in Pune, was addicted to drinking alcohol. The addiction occurred in a gradual manner and not during one particular period. The addiction started with a drink for reducing the stress related to night-time work but increased with time to two drinks and then to the entire bottle because he was facing problems such as memory loss at work and accidents on roads and thus sought help. He was also facing difficulties with his wife and his behavior was not liked by his boss as well. The results obtained from the blood tests made his doctor worried. His wife gave him an ultimatum of getting him admitted to a rehab centre in Pune.