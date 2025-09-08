UPSC Preparation: Anil Nagar Of StudyIQ And Dr Vijender Singh Chauhan Talk To DU Students About Making "First Serious Attempt"

StudyIQ, an EdTech pioneer in imparting education for UPSC, PCS, and Judiciary exams, held an orientation program for Delhi University students outlining the do's and don'ts in UPSC preparation, especially with respect to when to start after joining graduation. Dr Vijender Singh Chauhan- Officer In Charge-Higher Education and Institution Remuneration Policy was invited as the chief guest, with over 400 students attending in person at Satyakam Bhavan, Delhi University, besides 10,000 online participants interacting with Dr. Vijender and StudyIQ faculty members.

The Prayagraj chapter of "Campus to Collectorate" on August 24, 2025 saw more than 1,600 students participate and get clarification from the UPSC Faculty, Rankers, and Chief Mentor, Alok Ranjan, Ex-Chief Secretary of the UP Government. StudyIQ will soon conduct chapters in other cities over the next 1-2 months.

Having laid its foundation in 2014, StudyIQ is a famous platform for UPSC, PCS, and Judiciary exams preparation with more than 22 million students accessing via YouTube channels, apps, and websites. The platform offers myriad courses, with live classes and doubt-clearing...

The company offers 24/7 mentorship, live interactive sessions, and extensive study materials for aspirants. StudyIQ pioneered the concept of Mains Residential Program and has significantly contributed to several other industry-first initiatives, such as 24/7 mentorship, Prelims Residential Program, and many more. Since its acquisition by Adda Education in 2021, StudyIQ has gone through tremendous growth.

The inauguration of the event was set by the thunderous and spine-tingling initial speech from Dr Vijender, wherein the atmosphere instilled the determination and endurance required to reach any monumental objective. He spoke of how privilege or adversity might enter into a person's life- urging the aspirants to leverage whatever strength they possess and overcome the obstacles in their paths. The StudyIQ faculty members, including Prashant Tiwari, Sainil Nagare, Chandan Sharma, and Bhuvan Jha, shed precious light on topics such as optional subject selection, staying focused, developing self-discipline, and well-planned study schedules. A funny approach was crafted for the session when Dr Vijender and the faculty entered the rapid fire round showing their humanistic and very colorful personalities.

During the event, CEO of StudyIQ and Adda Education, Anil Nagar, said: "At StudyIQ, our mission stands very clear: Your Selection, Our Commitment. We are focused on helping young aspirants make their decisions with clarity and to improve their chances of success. I encourage every UPSC candidate to start early, preferably during their college years, to begin studying under the right guidance with programs specially designed for them from scratch. We stand for these candidates through all phases of their preparation, and I would like to invite all aspirants to please have a look at our YouTube channels and mobile app, which carry an ocean of free resources such as videos, mock tests, quizzes, and pre-exam questions."

StudyIQ offers a very distinctive benefit in hybrid learning whereby live classes supplemented by online tests are given with students interacting personally with expert faculty. Students are granted access to a digital library full of lectures, practice questions, quizzes, and test assessment answers. In its affordable pricing, StudyIQ is able to make good education accessible across the full range of competing aspirants. Having started with six centers and others under preparation, the company cemented its standing as a major player in the UPSC test preparatory marketing in India and continued to push to help Indian students across the nation.



About StudyIQ

StudyIQ, an Adda Education Company, is one of the leading EdTech platforms in the country working toward fulfilling the dreams of aspirants by providing affordable and quality courses and content relative to some exams like UPSC, State PSC, and Judiciary. It has become one of the most trusted learning platforms in India, with 22 million-plus aspirants registered on its 10 YouTube channels, app, and six offline centres located in Delhi, Prayagraj, Lucknow, Patna, Indore and Guwahati.

These courses range from Live classes by popular teachers and experts to Mains Residential Program with 24x7 mentorship, Prelims Residential Program, test series, and answer writing, all intended for structured study that are high above and beyond affordable. StudyIQ believes in structured and affordable guidance for all phases of an aspirant's journey.

(This article is from the Brand Desk. User discretion is advised.)