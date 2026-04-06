Upstep Academy emerges as one of the largest and fastest growing online chess academies globally

India’s rise as a global chess powerhouse is no longer just about producing champions — it is about how those champions are being built. At just nine years old, Indo-Australian prodigy Reyaansh Chakrabarthy defeated a Grandmaster, won the Australian Junior Championship, and briefly became World No. 1 in his age category. What makes his journey remarkable is not just the achievement, but the system behind it and that too a global Online training system.

Behind such rapid progress is a new model of chess training - structured, global, and deeply personalised. Upstep Academy is at the forefront of this shift, emerging as one of the largest and fastest growing online chess academies globally. Traditionally, chess coaching is very informal. A coach would teach many students at once, but would do so at irregular times. The length of time spent together was often used to gauge progress, but not necessarily how much each student improved their skills as a result.

The overall effectiveness of this type of coaching, while developing strong players, has been inconsistent with little or no transparency associated with it. In a few instances of skill level progression during initial levels, the players demonstrate an improvement in skill level; however, once a certain level has been obtained, the player remains stagnant for the most part. The student will have a variety of opening tactics and endgame tactics, yet perform poorly in tournament play. The problem is not associated with being a 'hard worker' as much as it is related to how someone should think vs what they should be playing.

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It is this gap that Upstep Academy has attempted to bridge through its online education model, such that "a student from a smaller town in India (Rajasthan, Makrana) is following the same path as the student from the USA or Australia." It positions itself as "one of the largest and fastest-growing online chess academies in the world." It has designed an education model that is "standardised, measurable, and available regardless of the student's geographical location."

At the heart of the model is the idea of developing an educational framework that categorises the process of development in chess into levels. The idea is that the learner will advance to the levels depending on the level of mastery they have achieved, rather than the time they have taken to complete the course. Unlike other online educational sites, where the scale is based on the number of learners, Upstep Academy still maintains the idea of batches of learners, with batches ranging from two to four learners, and regular batches ranging from eight learners.

This model has been supported by developing a global workforce of over 300 coaches in-house who are selected for not just their skill at the game but trained in pedagogy as well as curriculum delivery and child psychology. The centralized development of curriculum and distributed coaching has allowed the academy to grow globally with no compromise on quality.

The geography aspect of skill development in chess has been an ongoing problem. The virtual model used by Upstep provides equal levels of assistance and development to all students, including those in tier 2 and tier 3 cities (or any location away from the large city) as they're receiving skill development. The expansion of Upstep into over 20 countries demonstrates the commitment to creating new skill development for all

For dedicated players at Upstep, the journey goes far beyond the fundamentals. Students who demonstrate strong commitment and potential advance to higher levels through our Grandmaster Accelerator Program. Here, they learn directly from experienced players, sharpening their strategic thinking, deepening their understanding of the game, and developing the ability to think more abstractly — transforming not just how they play, but how they approach challenges overall.

This shift reflects a broader change in how chess is perceived today — no longer just as a hobby, but as a powerful tool for overall development change in how chess is taught, because there are more parents who see the benefit of chess beyond just seeing it as a game; they also see that it can help their children develop important skills such as focus on whatever task is before them, use analytical skills and problem-solving skills.

The improvement of everyone involved in the game will lead to further growth in Indian chess through many other avenues which will enhance the popularity of Indian chess. Many schools and colleges now have access to many international resources for developing youth such as UpStep Academy. One very exciting part of online education and the overall development of chess through the internet has been helping to develop future chess players.