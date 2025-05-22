US Honours India – CUNY Launches Research Institute In Dr Achyunta Samanta’s Name

New Delhi: A research institute has been named after an Indian for the first time in the United States. And that Indian is none other than Dr Achyuta Samanta – a noted humanitarian, an educationist and a social reformer from Odisha.

The City University of New York (CUNY) launched the Achyuta Samanta India Initiate CUNY Crest Institute on May 20. Leaders, dignitaries and academics from across the United States attended the event.

This was a proud moment not only for Dr Samanta but for all Odisha and the KIIT-KISS family worldwide. The institute will offer American students a window into India, especially into Odisha’s tribal heritage art and culture.

It will also study Dr Samanta’s lifelong work in transforming tribal education and empowering the underprivileged. But the honour did not stop there.

The CUNY, at the same time, awarded its highest recognition, the Presidential Medal, to Dr Samanta. This rare award is reserved for individuals who make a global impact. Dr

Samanta earned it for his extraordinary work in social service and reform and education.

He has helped more than 80,000 tribal children access education, opportunity and dignity through KIIT and KISS.

The idea for this US-based institute came earlier. Dr Milton Santiago, president of Bronx Community College under CUNY, had visited KIIT and KISS in Bhubaneswar. Moved by what he saw, he proposed naming a research institute after Dr Samanta. The CUNY boad approved it unanimously.

Addressing at the inauguration ceremony, Dr Santiago said, “The Achyuta Samanta India Initiative will help American students understand India’s tribal communities and their rich culture. It will also introduce them to one of the world’s most impactful educational models.”

Dr Samanta was the guest of honour at the event. He expressed deep gratitude. He said it was a proud moment for him as an Odia and Indian. He added that the institute is not just a personal honour but also a recognition for Odisha, KIIT and KISS.

He hoped the new centre would lead to more research into Odisha’s art, literature andhis social work.

CUNY is one of the oldest and largest public university system in the United States, with 25 colleges and more than 300,000 students from 122 countries.

With the establishment of the Achyuta Samanta India Initiative, CUNY now also carries a piece of Odisha’s spirit and the legacy of a man who changed thousands of lives.

