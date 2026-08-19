/Using a term insurance calculator to choose right cover in a term insurance policy

The rise of digital financial tools has changed how people make financial decisions. Consumers no longer need to depend entirely on broad recommendations or generalized advice. They can test scenarios, compare outcomes, and understand financial implications before committing to a policy. For example, increasing a home loan amount, planning for a child's overseas education, or adding another dependent can materially alter protection requirements. Running multiple scenarios through a calculator provides clarity and helps ensure the chosen cover keeps pace with changing responsibilities. Providers such as Kotak Life have expanded digital planning tools because today's consumers increasingly want to understand their insurance needs before selecting a solution.