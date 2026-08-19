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Using a term insurance calculator to choose right cover in a term insurance policy

The best insurance decisions generally follow a simple sequence. First, determine the amount of cover required. Then compare policies that provide that level of protection. 

Written ByPriyanka Gupta
Published: Aug 19, 2026, 04:05 PM IST|Updated: Aug 19, 2026, 05:05 PM IST
Using a term insurance calculator to choose right cover in a term insurance policy

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Priyanka Gupta

Priyanka Gupta

Priyanka Gupta

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