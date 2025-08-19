New Delhi: The Supreme Court has recently taken notice in a Public Interest Litigation petition filed by advocate Shubham Awasthi, to make urgent safety changes in high altitude helicopter operations. Following a spate of fatal crashes, the Petition demands terrain-specific SOPs, real-time monitoring, and weather-related flight restrictions after 11 people died in June 2025. A Bench of Justice Vikram Nath and Justice Sandeep Mehta heard the matter.

The case was presented in the Honble Supreme Court by the Senior Advocate Sanjay Nuli who represented the petitioners. Highlighting the necessity of judicial action, he referred to the structural flaws in the aviation regulation and the inability to secure the safety of passengers in the areas of high-risk.

The Petition highlights that even after the occurrence of several deaths in the last few years with 11 deaths in June 2025 alone, there has been no proper safety precaution taken by the DGCA or the relevant State Governments. The petitioner Shubham Awasthi, sought the direction of the Court to have in place and implement effective, terrain-specific safety structures to safeguard pilgrims, crew, and operators alike.

The appeal follows several mishaps this year, the worst of which occurred on June 15, when a helicopter ferrying pilgrims back to the Kedarnath shrine crashed into the forests of Gaurikund during bad weather. The seven people on board including a two year old child and the pilot were killed. That was the fifth helicopter accident since the Yatra started on April 30.

The Concerns and Demands of Petitioner -

The petition claimed that there are no proper regulatory measures in the helicopter operations in Uttarakhand. Its most important prayers include:

Framing of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) of mountain specific flights.

– Publication of the non-compliant operators and suspension of permits.

Public disclosure of audit results, weather records, pilot re-certification and payload information.

- Development of central command-and-control centres that track flights in real-time.

Temporary stop of single-engine helicopters in high-altitude areas until more stringent actions are implemented.

Filing of quarterly compliance reports in the Supreme Court.

The plea also urged the need to streamline Indian operations to international aviation standards under the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO).

Advocate Shubham Awasthi informed the court that the mishaps that occurred in a row indicated laxity in regulations. Pilgrims and citizens should be the first priority. The Char Dham routes can no longer afford to see such tragedies that can be prevented, he said and added that the petition was to ensure accountability and preventive measures.

The intervention by the Supreme Court is likely to lead to a wider examination of helicopter safety in Uttarakhand and other high altitude areas where air services are a lifeline to pilgrims but have become a matter of growing concern in terms of control and danger.

A number of helicopter operator companies that run pilgrimage flight services in the Kedarnath valley and other high altitude corridors have been shown to have a history of negligence in operations, non-compliance to regulations and lapses in procedures thus endangering the lives of thousands of pilgrims, residents and the flight crew. Although terrain-specific aviation is a sensitive topic and most of such flight activities are conducted in highly congested pilgrimage routes with minimal emergency facilities, these companies have been operating with impunity and this has been fuelled by the inability of the DGCA and the State regulatory authorities to effectively enforce the law, the petition adds.

The plea is that there is a lack of framing and enforcement of uniform, terrain-specific SOPs of such operations by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) and State Governments. The petition argues that the right to life under Article 21 encompasses the right to safe environment and the State as regulator and licensing authority is duty-bound to ensure that hazardous operations are prevented. The plea also appeals to the doctrine of constitutional morality that the fact that a safety mechanism is still lacking denies constitutional aims.

The petition is based on international standards in ICAO Annex 19, ICAO Circular 301, and ICAO Doc 9859, which require Safety Management Systems and terrain-specific operational requirements. It also claims that the infrastructure of helipads is poor and most of the sites do not have firefighting facilities, trained personnel in the medical field, or quick response teams. It explains that even though there are frequent breaches of the Aircraft Rules, 1937, and the Civil Aviation Requirements of DGCA, there is lax enforcement of the same, which allows unsafe operations.

The Kedarnath helipad is one of the busiest seasonal helipads in India, the plea notes, and does not even have basic crash fire rescue facilities during peak hours.

Advocate Shubham Awasthi has always been raising national and public interest issues before the Supreme Court of India. He has submitted a number of PILs over the years. His jurisprudence is characterized by a profound interest in systemic change, accountability to the people, and safeguarding the basic rights. Awasthi is a strong advocate of justice in issues that directly affect the lives of citizens as he is known to be proactive and sharp in his legal understanding.

The Petitioners humbly pray that the intervention of this Court is necessary not only to ensure that binding SOPs are issued to all operators flying in mountainous terrain but also to compel the DGCA to publish the names of operators who are repeatedly failing to comply with their safety requirements and to suspend or revoke permits where an operator is shown to be repeatedly failing to comply with their safety requirements. In addition, operators should be required to post monthly audit summaries, weather denial logs, pilot recertification information, and payload compliance reports on a publicly accessible portal to be monitored by civil oversight”, the plea states.