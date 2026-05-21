Vacation Village launches premium curated hill-home community in Chikkamagaluru

Agrocorp, a Karnataka-based second home developer, has announced the launch of Vacation Village, a premium second home development and management brand, along with its flagship project in Chikmagalur. Located in Karnataka’s hill district of Chikkamagaluru, the project is positioned as a curated hill-home community set amid the landscapes of the Western Ghats. The development offers views of coffee estates, rolling hills, and surrounding mountain ranges, including Mullayanagiri, the highest peak in Karnataka.

The project has been designed around a Neo-Classical architectural theme, with an emphasis on symmetry, proportion, and cohesive community planning. The company said the development aims to create a destination-style second home experience rather than a conventional plotted layout. Chikkamagaluru, known for its coffee plantations and year-round pleasant climate, has increasingly emerged as a preferred destination for second homes and weekend retreats. The district is connected to major cities including Bengaluru, Mangaluru, and Mysuru.

Vacation Village, Chikkamagaluru is being offered as a plotted development with construction support services. Buyers can purchase plots within the master-planned community and build homes in accordance with the project’s architectural and density guidelines. The developer will provide architectural concepts, 3D elevation designs, and construction services. According to the company, plot prices start from ₹50 lakh onwards, while construction costs will be separate, allowing buyers flexibility in planning their investments and timelines.

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The company said the Vacation Village brand is being developed around four key principles — premium natural locations, curated architecture and amenities, lifestyle-driven experiences, and a focus on privacy-oriented homeowners seeking nature-centric living experiences. Vacation Village is an extension of the Agrocorp brand, which has developed countryside and farmhouse communities around Bengaluru over the past decade, including projects such as The Central Vista Farms, The Vineyard, and The Palm Reserve. Agrocorp said it plans to expand the Vacation Village brand nationally with a portfolio of second home destinations across key travel and leisure locations in India.

The company added that sales bookings for the Chikkamagaluru project have commenced, with nearly 10 per cent of the inventory already booked. The experience centre and sales office are currently under development, while the project is expected to be completed within 36 months of the formal launch.

(This article is from the Brand Desk. User discretion is advised.)