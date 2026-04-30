Value 360 Communications Limited Initial Public Offer of up to Rs 41.69 crore opens for subscription from May 04, 2026

In a significant milestone towards its next phase of growth, Value 360 Communications Limited, an integrated communications powerhouse redefining brand storytelling through data-driven and AI-led strategies is launching its Rs. 41.69 crore public issue for subscription from May 04, 2026. Following the IPO, company's shares will be listed on the on NSE Emerge, SME Platform of National Stock Exchange Limited. The public issue will close on May 06, 2024.

The objective of the issue is funding the capital expenditure towards infrastructure and cutting-edge technology for expansion into content production verticals, Investment in influencer marketing platform, Irida Interactive Private Limited (ClanConnect) and expanding ownership to fulfil potential acquisition in the near future, Prepayment or repayment of all or a portion of certain outstanding borrowings, working capital requirement and general corporate purposes.

Horizon Management Private Limited has been appointed as the Book Running Lead Manager to the Issue, while KFin Technologies Limited will serve as the Registrar to the Issue.

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The initial public offering will comprise of upto 42,54,000 Equity shares (Total issue) of Rs. 10 face value at price range of Rs.95 to Rs. 98 per share per share.

Key Highlights

* Public issue opens for subscription from May04, 2026 and closes on May06, 2026

* As on January'2026, company reported total income of Rs. 55.07 crore and Net Profit of Rs. 7.61 crore

* Book Running lead Manager to the issue is Horizon Management Private Limited

* Funds raised through the issue will be used for funding the working capital requirements, funding the capital expenditure towards infrastructure and cutting-edge technology, prepayment ofcertain outstanding borrowings, investment in influencer marketing platform& general corporate purpose

About Value 360 Communications Limited

Value 360 Communications Limited is an integrated communications and marketing solutions provider, offering end-to-end services across public relations, digital marketing, influencer marketing, and strategic communications. Established in 2007, the company has evolved into a full-service platform delivering data-driven and AI-powered marketing solutions to a diverse clientele across industries.

The company has received multiple industry accolades and continues to focus on scalable, asset-light growth driven by technology, creativity, and strategic partnerships. The company remains committed to helping brands build reputation, enhance engagement, and drive measurable business outcomes in an increasingly digital-first world.