Value 360 Communications Rs 41.69-crore IPO closes with 1.19x subscription

New Delhi: Value 360 Communications Limited has successfully closed its Rs 41.69 crore initial public offering (IPO) on May 6, 2026, with the issue receiving an overall subscription of 1.19 times. The IPO, which opened on May 4, was completed within its scheduled timeline and saw participation across investor categories.

The company offered up to 42,54,000 equity shares with a face value of Rs 10 each. The price band for the issue was fixed between Rs 95 and Rs 98 per share. Following the closure of the issue, the company’s shares are scheduled to be listed on the NSE Emerge platform, the SME segment of the National Stock Exchange, on May 11, 2026.

In terms of investor response, Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) showed strong interest, subscribing their portion 17 times. They applied for 12,24,000 shares against 72,000 shares offered. The Non-Institutional Buyers’ category was subscribed 1.24 times, with bids for 14,60,400 shares compared to 11,77,200 shares on offer.

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Retail participation, however, remained below full subscription. The Retail Individual Investor category was subscribed 0.77 times, with applications for 21,48,000 shares against 27,91,200 shares available. The market maker portion was fully subscribed at 1 time, with all 2,13,600 shares taken up. Overall, bids were received for 50,46,000 shares compared to 42,54,000 shares offered.

Value 360 Communications Limited operates as an integrated communications and marketing solutions provider. The company offers services across public relations, digital marketing, influencer campaigns, and strategic communications. Established in 2009, it has developed into a full-service platform catering to clients across multiple industries.

The company focuses on a data-driven and technology-supported approach to marketing. Its business model is asset-light and relies on strategic partnerships, creative execution, and digital capabilities to scale operations. It aims to help brands improve visibility, manage reputation, and strengthen engagement with their audiences.

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(This article is meant for informational purposes only, and should not be construed as any investment advice. Zee Media readers are advised to consult financial advisors or portfolio manager before making any money related decision.)