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Vanvasi Ayurveda launches sea buckthorn juice

Sea Buckthorn Juice from Vanvasi Ayurveda is made from pulp of selected berries, says the company. 

Published: Aug 12, 2026, 11:30 AM IST|Updated: Aug 12, 2026, 12:06 PM IST
Vanvasi Ayurveda launches sea buckthorn juice

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