Vanvasi Ayurveda launches sea buckthorn juice

Vanvasi Ayurveda is a brand that has been built on the foundation of Forest Wisdom to Modern Wellness, and has now revealed its latest offering which is the Sea Buckthorn Juice. The product was launched by Dheeraj Patonda and Arun Joshi, the founders at an event in Indore. The event showcases the continuous commitment of the brand to bring superfoods to consumers who are wellness- conscious.
It is well to be noted that this unveiling has happened at a time when consumers are actually looking for beverages that are naturally sourced and at the same time offer nutrition without any gimmick. The Sea Buckthorn Juice from Vanvasi Ayurveda is not at all about those high promises but real juice from a berry which is sourced and crafted in the way it should be, says the company.
Sea buckthorn or Hippophae rhamnoides is regarded to be a very hardy shrub that actually thrives in those harsh conditions such as altitudes that are high, poor soil, or even extreme temperatures. Interestingly, it has been used in the traditional medicinal portfolio of throughout Central Asia, some parts of Europe and of course Himalayas. These berries are bright orange in color and have a very dense nutritional profile with many compounds, antioxidants, etc.
What actually makes Sea Buckthorn very prominent is the natural richness it comes with. The juice also has omega fatty acids. These are not found in any other fruit-based beverages. Put together, this makes Sea Buckthorn popular as it offers wellness across the world, specifically in places where it has been consumed as a part of a local diet for many years.
Sea Buckthorn Juice from Vanvasi Ayurveda is made from pulp of selected berries, says the company. The juice has in it 98% Sea Buckthorn pulp, with permitted Class II preservatives which are added in small quantities so as to make sure of stability in shelf life and that too without causing any issue to the basic character of the juice. It has no artificial flavours, no added colors or additives, claims Vanvasi Ayurveda.
The juice is sourced with purpose
For Dheeraj Patonda and Arun Joshi, launch of Sea Buckthorn Juice is not only about that new product which has been added to the range but it is about continuing a mission which for many years Vanvasi Ayurveda has thrived upon. The idea is to connect the forest produce of India to the modern consumers.
It is worth noting that the forests and also high-altitude regions in India have some of the most nutritionally rich plants in the world and Sea buckthorn happens to be one of them. However, it has been quite a while that it has remained aloof from the urban consumers and that’s what they intended to change, said Dheeraj Patonda, Co-founder of Vanvasi Ayurveda.
The sourcing foundation of the juice is based on direct collaborations with harvesters based out of these high-altitude regions where the berry grows. The fact is that these harvesters have traditionally made use of sea buckthorn for food as well as medicinal purposes.
Vanvasi Ayurveda said, as it has always been the case, the company works with local collection networks to make sure that the berries are harvested at a time when the nutritional value is at its peak. Then they are transported to the processing facilities where these is no or minimal intervention involved. The pulp gets extracted, carefully taken care of, and packed in such a way that it retains the natural color of the juice, taste, and of course its nutritional traits.
Arun Joshi, who happens to be the Co-founder, emphasizes on richness that responsible sourcing comes with and adds that they are not just purchasing raw material, but they are involving communities and also safeguarding plants such as these for the next-in-line.
(This article is from the Brand Desk. User discretion is advised. This article is meant for informational purposes only and must not be considered a substitute for advice provided by qualified medical professionals. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about medical conditions.)
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