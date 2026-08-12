Vanvasi Ayurveda launches sea buckthorn juice

Vanvasi Ayurveda said, as it has always been the case, the company works with local collection networks to make sure that the berries are harvested at a time when the nutritional value is at its peak. Then they are transported to the processing facilities where these is no or minimal intervention involved. The pulp gets extracted, carefully taken care of, and packed in such a way that it retains the natural color of the juice, taste, and of course its nutritional traits.



Arun Joshi, who happens to be the Co-founder, emphasizes on richness that responsible sourcing comes with and adds that they are not just purchasing raw material, but they are involving communities and also safeguarding plants such as these for the next-in-line.