Veko Care Pvt. Ltd. Achieves Prestigious EU-GMP Certification, Expands Global Reach In Veterinary Pharmaceuticals

Pune, Maharashtra | August 2025: Veko Care Pvt. Ltd. is one of the fastest growing veterinary pharmaceutical Company that focusses on Animal Health. It has achieved a big milestone by getting the European Union's Good Manufacturing Practices (EU GMP) certification. This badge of excellence makes Veko Care India's first and only animal health company to be certified for eight various dosage forms.

The accreditation is a landmark not just for Veko Care but also for India as a whole in the global veterinary pharma. Veko Care unlocks access to more than 40 new countries across Europe and beyond, significantly expanding its global footprint and reinforcing its commitment to world-class quality and safety standards.

A Rising Force in Veterinary Pharma

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Established in 2016, Veko Care has rapidly grown into a trusted name in veterinary healthcare. The company currently exports to 60+ countries worldwide, offering a rich portfolio of medicines for companion animals and equine. Its strong presence in the domestic market and aggressive expansion plan for global markets stem from its core philosophies—quality, innovation, and animal welfare.

Unlocking Access to Regulated Markets

By attaining EU GMP certification, Veko Care enjoys a considerable competitive advantage. Access to regulated markets like the European Union, Australia, South Africa, and countries in Latin America becomes easy. The approval will further increase India's animal health segment pharmaceutical exports and consolidate Veko Care's relationships with international distributors, healthcare providers, and regulatory agencies.

Commitment to Animal Welfare and Innovation

Veko Care's vision is more than commerce. The company has a mission to advance animal welfare by means of science, compassion, and affordability. The research and development orientation enables the company to develop new, cost-effective, and accessible drugs for animals and livestock in order to address preventive as well as curative demands.

As demand for high-quality veterinary care continues to increase worldwide—due to rising pet ownership, growing awareness, and zoonotic disease risks—Veko Care's vision-oriented infrastructure and regulatory achievement places it well to meet evolving healthcare needs.

About Veko Care Pvt. Ltd.

Veko Care Pvt. Ltd. was founded in 2016 and is one of the most vibrant veterinary pharma firms in India, dedicated to providing safe, high-quality, and innovative animal health products. The organization has a strong foothold in India and 60+ overseas markets, providing a rich line of treatment options for companion animals and equine care.

With a growing worldwide perspective and commitment to excellence, Veko Care is changing the face of animal health, formulating it one formula at a time.

(This article is from the Brand Desk. User discretion is advised.)