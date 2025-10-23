Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2975360https://zeenews.india.com/consumer-connect/ventura-securities-gives-buy-recommendation-to-paytm-sees-up-to-70-upside-with-rs-2074-target-price-2975360.html
NewsConsumer connect
PAYTM

Ventura Securities Gives ‘BUY’ Recommendation To Paytm; Sees Up to 70% Upside with Rs 2,074 Target Price

Ventura Securities issued a "BUY" recommendation for Paytm with a Rs 2,074 target, citing 70% upside potential from its robust growth, cost discipline, and AI strategy.

|Last Updated: Oct 23, 2025, 01:48 PM IST|Source:
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Ventura Securities Gives ‘BUY’ Recommendation To Paytm; Sees Up to 70% Upside with Rs 2,074 Target Price

Fintech Major Paytm’s robust growth trajectory has earned the company a ‘BUY’ recommendation from online trading and investment platform Ventura Securities. 

Vinit Bolinjkar, Head of Research at Ventura Securities, has recommended Paytm’s stock (One 97 Communications Limited) as a strong “buy” this Diwali.  

Bolinjkar, highlighting the company’s robust growth trajectory, disciplined cost structure, and AI-first strategy, said that these elements are key pillars, supporting long-term value creation for Paytm. 

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

In an interview to ET Now, Bolinjkar emphasised that Paytm’s strong fundamentals, AI-led transformation, and focus on cost discipline are positioning the company for sustained profitability and market leadership.  

Amid the festive cheer and bullish market sentiment, Bolinjkar projects 25–30% compound annual growth (CAGR) for Paytm over the next three years and expects up to 70% upside. The analyst has set a target price of Rs 2,074 for Paytm stocks. 

Bolinjkar noted that Paytm’s strategic emphasis on AI products and automation is already enhancing efficiency and creating new revenue streams across its ecosystem. The company’s focus on operational discipline, coupled with margin improvement, is setting the stage for a new phase of profitable expansion, an upbeat Bolinjkar said. 

Recently, Axis Capital upgraded Paytm to a ‘Buy’ with a target price of Rs 1,500, citing strong earnings visibility, improving margins, and leadership in India’s digital payments ecosystem. JM Financial also reiterated its ‘Buy’ rating, raising its target to Rs 1,420, while Emkay Research maintained its ‘Buy’ call with an upgraded Rs 1,500 target, outlining a bullish growth trajectory driven by Paytm’s operational discipline and expanding AI-led ecosystem.  

In its latest Internet Sector Report, Emkay described Paytm as the strongest challenger to Pine Labs, highlighting its blend of scale, execution prowess, and deep-rooted merchant network reinforced by innovations like QR-based payments and Soundbox. Several leading brokerages have shared similarly bullish outlooks, reflecting strong conviction in the company’s growth prospects. 

Paytm has posted a strong financial performance in the first quarter of FY 2026. In Q1FY26, the company achieved profitability across all key financial metrics, reporting a Profit After Tax of Rs 123 crore and EBITDA of Rs 72 crore, while operating revenue rose 28 percent year-on-year to Rs 1,918 crore. 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

TAGS

Paytm
Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

World War II bomb defused
80-Year-Old WW2 Bomb Found In West Bengal Village, Successfully Defused
kerala lottery result today
Kerala Lottery Result Today 23-10-2025: Karunya Plus KN-594 Lucky Draw SHORTLY
Mehraj Malik release
NC, Congress Protest At J&K Assembly Demanding Release Of MLA Mehraj Malik
META
Meta Lays Off 600 Employees Amid AI Labs Reorganisation
Bihar Election 2025
Bihar Assembly Polls 2025: Tejashwi Yadav Declared Mahagathbandhan’s CM Face
pendant
Timeless & Spiritual: Pendants to Shine – Only on Myntra's Diwali Sale
Mumbai fire
Level-II Fire Erupts At Commercial Building In Mumbai; People Stranded | VIDEO
work life
'Good Pay, No Support': Fresher Struggles With ‘Do It Yourself’ Work Culture
bihar election 2024
‘Joint PC?’: BJP Mocks Mahagathbandhan Over Poster Featuring Only Tejashwi Yad
US Diwali celebration
US Diwali Celebration Turns Messy As Police Sprinkle Water To Stop Fireworks