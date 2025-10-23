Ventura Securities Gives ‘BUY’ Recommendation To Paytm; Sees Up to 70% Upside with Rs 2,074 Target Price

Fintech Major Paytm’s robust growth trajectory has earned the company a ‘BUY’ recommendation from online trading and investment platform Ventura Securities.

Vinit Bolinjkar, Head of Research at Ventura Securities, has recommended Paytm’s stock (One 97 Communications Limited) as a strong “buy” this Diwali.

Bolinjkar, highlighting the company’s robust growth trajectory, disciplined cost structure, and AI-first strategy, said that these elements are key pillars, supporting long-term value creation for Paytm.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

In an interview to ET Now, Bolinjkar emphasised that Paytm’s strong fundamentals, AI-led transformation, and focus on cost discipline are positioning the company for sustained profitability and market leadership.

Amid the festive cheer and bullish market sentiment, Bolinjkar projects 25–30% compound annual growth (CAGR) for Paytm over the next three years and expects up to 70% upside. The analyst has set a target price of Rs 2,074 for Paytm stocks.

Bolinjkar noted that Paytm’s strategic emphasis on AI products and automation is already enhancing efficiency and creating new revenue streams across its ecosystem. The company’s focus on operational discipline, coupled with margin improvement, is setting the stage for a new phase of profitable expansion, an upbeat Bolinjkar said.

Recently, Axis Capital upgraded Paytm to a ‘Buy’ with a target price of Rs 1,500, citing strong earnings visibility, improving margins, and leadership in India’s digital payments ecosystem. JM Financial also reiterated its ‘Buy’ rating, raising its target to Rs 1,420, while Emkay Research maintained its ‘Buy’ call with an upgraded Rs 1,500 target, outlining a bullish growth trajectory driven by Paytm’s operational discipline and expanding AI-led ecosystem.

In its latest Internet Sector Report, Emkay described Paytm as the strongest challenger to Pine Labs, highlighting its blend of scale, execution prowess, and deep-rooted merchant network reinforced by innovations like QR-based payments and Soundbox. Several leading brokerages have shared similarly bullish outlooks, reflecting strong conviction in the company’s growth prospects.

Paytm has posted a strong financial performance in the first quarter of FY 2026. In Q1FY26, the company achieved profitability across all key financial metrics, reporting a Profit After Tax of Rs 123 crore and EBITDA of Rs 72 crore, while operating revenue rose 28 percent year-on-year to Rs 1,918 crore.