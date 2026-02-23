Vice-President of the Republic of Seychelles, HE Mr Sebastien Pillay, visits NBCC headquarters

The Vice-President of the Republic of Seychelles, HE Mr Sebastien Pillay, visited the headquarters of NBCC (India) Limited in New Delhi leading a high-level delegation. The Seychelles delegation held detailed discussions with Shri KP Mahadevaswamy, CMD, NBCC, and other senior officers of the company regarding projects in Seychelles.

During the meeting, comprehensive presentations were made to the delegation outlining infrastructure development for an area of about 139 acres of an island. The proposed development would include affordable social housing, leisure & hospitality, premium villas, sports arena, social infrastructure, etc. This visit builds upon earlier high-level deliberations by CMD, NBCC, with the Government of Seychelles during his visit to Seychelles in January this year. The delegation was also made aware of the capabilities of NBCC by showcasing the successful execution of the 2000 Social Housing Project at Hulhumale, Maldives. It is pertinent to mention that a skilled workforce and construction materials from India played a significant role in the project's completion. The Vice President and the delegation expressed their confidence in the capabilities of NBCC and their appreciation for the efforts shown in the presentations made during the meeting.

Speaking on the occasion, CMD, NBCC, reaffirmed the company’s commitment to delivering high-quality, sustainable infrastructure solutions and expressed confidence in further deepening cooperation with Seychelles across multiple sectors. It is to mention that NBCC is currently executing the construction of the Indian Chancery Building, along with a Cultural Centre and Residential Units in Seychelles, reflecting India’s continued commitment to strengthening bilateral ties and development partnership with the island nation.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The visit of Vice-President Pillay underscores the strong and enduring partnership between India and Seychelles and highlights the shared vision of enhancing infrastructure development.