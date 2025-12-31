Vicky Malik Launches Blokista Education Academy To Tackle Business Knowledge Gaps In Startups

New Delhi, December 23, 2025: Given the situation that many start-ups tend to shut down during the first couple of years of formation, there arises a need for a new platform that could bridge the gap in the skill set, which many start-ups face when it comes to novice entrepreneurs. Blokista Education Academy, headed by Vicky Malik (Founder & Managing Director), will cater to learning resources related to concepts like doing business, marketing, among others.

According to industry reports that appeared in the public domain, many start-ups end up closing shop every year. This indicates that start-ups face challenges for which a start-up needs to overcome to be successful. This could be more than having an idea or start-up capital.

According to experts, most new entrepreneurs are often attracted by the success stories they know of before they really grasp the concept of what it takes to build a venture. “There is a perception that comes into play that says entrepreneurship is quick and simple if other people are making good money,” said a market analyst. “A business requires skills many entrepreneurs lack.”

Why Many Startup Businesses Fail in their Initial Stages

One area that seems common for most startups is an absence of understanding in the way basics are carried out, and marketing, among many others. Most of the founders find themselves engrossed with infrastructure development-investing most of their initial capital on it, leaving very little for use when it comes to marketing or growing the business.

The definition of realistic service and product, assessment of customer needs, analysis of the competitive market, and formation of the sales channels occur without structure for entrepreneurs. This would pose a problem to the new company environment in the sense that there is a gap in the actual and expected markets.

"Entrepreneurs do not give marketing planning the attention it deserves," said a business consultant. "They believe that if the product is of high quality, the general public automatically is going to come to the business."

Operational forces that need to be added into the mix could also be there. Pressure regarding cash flow performance, human resources, and processes could be there. If the affected area is fundamental, the concept of ideas could also get suppressed.

Relating to the above, Vicky Malik has expressed the needs of education in business early-stage entrepreneurs.

Emphasis on the acquisition of pragmatic knowledge in running and developing a business

While this may be true, speaking from the perspective of Vicky Malik, an experience that ranges from industries such as finance to technology and e-commerce, the fact that some startups fail to flourish because of a lack of ideas may be due to a lack of knowledge on the right side of business execution.

Under Malik's initiative, the project that will start operation in the initial months of 2026 is Blokista Education Academy Pvt. Ltd. for the benefit of would-be entrepreneurs. The education academy would provide an opportunity to learn about opportunity identification, product/service, marketing concept, and operation concepts, among other business fundamentals.

Establishing a Business Atmosphere for Growth through Training & Support

The aim of Blokista Education Academy is to conduct seminars and workshops or even webinars throughout India. This shall help young entrepreneurs learn and gain relevant knowledge. A platform shall be provided to young entrepreneurs to network with others who possess valuable industry knowledge.

"We would want to create a situation where people have the capacity to learn the know-how of the way the world of businesses functions in reality and not in theory or by luck," Malik told in an interview. "For survival and growth, learning the basics of customer acquisition, operations, and smart decision-making is the key," Malik added.

How Blokista Education Academy Intends to Fill Important Business Gaps

The proposed programmes include training on startups, business strategy sessions, and peer learning sessions. Other discussion topics could also involve new technologies like AI and blockchain technology, generally available within a business environment and specifically in regard to operational efficiency and data management.

As the India startup ecosystem develops, learning skills and exposure to business basics are being increasingly cited as contributory factors that can enable a startup to get better survival rates. Experts feel learning and skills can prove to be a strong tool for new entrepreneurs to try and crack early-stage challenges.

